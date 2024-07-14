Hispanic•ish

Gun Violence in America: The Need for Stricter Gun Laws
A brief overview on America’s Gun Violence
  
Giselle Rivera-Flores
The Displacement of Puerto Ricans from their Island Home
A brief overview on the impacts of climate change on the island of Puerto Rico
  
Giselle Rivera-Flores
1
The Fourth of July: A Celebration of Independence and a Reflection on Slavery
A Brief Overview of the Complexities of America’s Independence
  
Giselle Rivera-Flores
Celebrating Caribbean Heritage Month: A Tapestry of Culture and History
A brief overview of Caribbean Heritage Month
  
Giselle Rivera-Flores

June 2024

The Criminalization of Homelessness: Supreme Court Justice Rules on Sleeping in Public Places
An Overview on the recent SCOTUS decision on sleeping in public spaces
  
Giselle Rivera-Flores
The Significance of Claudia Sheinbaum: Mexico’s First Female President
A brief overview of the impact of Mexico’s first female president
  
Giselle Rivera-Flores
Celebrating Caribbean Heritage Month with 50% off subscriptions
Caribbean Heritage Month - giving you another reason to join Hispanic•ish.com
  
Giselle Rivera-Flores
Hispanic-ish in Under 10 Minutes: Ep. 2
June is an important month for all Latinos and here’s why
  
Giselle Rivera-Flores
4:08
Juneteenth: A Celebration of Emancipation and Its Caribbean Connections
A brief overview of the connection between the Caribbean and Juneteenth
  
Giselle Rivera-Flores
Navigating Identity, Femininity, and Culture: The Journey of E. Tejada III
A Follow-up on the Hispanic trans woman experience
  
Giselle Rivera-Flores
The Nuyorican Movement: A Cultural Renaissance
A brief overview of the Nuyorican Movement
  
Giselle Rivera-Flores
Hispanic Trans Women
A brief overview of the challenges Hispanic Trans Women experience
  
Giselle Rivera-Flores
