There are films that entertain, and then there are films that unsettle—not because they are frightening, but because they feel too familiar. One Battle After Another, Leonardo DiCaprio’s newest film, falls squarely into that category. It isn’t just a story about a man forced to confront the ghosts he thought he left behind and a story about a nation, and a world, doing the same. For readers of Hispanic-ish, who understand the tension of navigating identity, politics, belonging, and the exhaustion of fighting the same battles over and over, this film lands like a quiet thunderclap.

At the center of the story is Bob, DiCaprio’s character, a former activist who walked away from the movement when the world grew too heavy and the fight too fractured. His life off-grid reflects the temptation many of us feel today: the desire to disconnect, to escape the noise, to protect our peace in a world constantly demanding our outrage. But when his daughter Willa disappears and an old nemesis resurfaces, Bob is dragged back into a society fraying at the seams. A society that looks eerily like the one we inhabit now.

The film’s world is not dystopian, yet it feels dystopian.

Ordinary people are burned out, overwhelmed, surviving news cycle after news cycle of violence, political chaos, environmental collapse, and institutional distrust. Communities that once stood together now fracture along ideological lines. The movie doesn’t present these themes as background but instead presents them as the air the characters breathe. You can feel it in the silence after an argument, in the unease of crowded rooms, in the conversations where everyone is talking but nobody is listening. If this doesn’t mirror life in America today—post-pandemic, post-George Floyd, post-Roe, amid rising book bans, anti-immigrant rhetoric, and a growing loneliness crisis—it’s hard to imagine what would.

What makes the film stand out is how it captures the emotional cost of living through constant crisis. Bob’s exhaustion feels like the collective exhaustion of a generation. Willa’s anger mirrors the fire of youth movements fighting for climate justice, racial equity, fair housing, and bodily autonomy. Their relationship becomes the metaphor: one generation trying to survive, the other demanding change, and neither truly able to articulate the grief underneath their battles. This dynamic will resonate with any first-gen family navigating identity and advocacy: the generational push-pull between hope and self-protection, risk and responsibility.

As Bob returns to society to search for Willa, he encounters a world shaped by real conflicts we recognize today. From a rise in political intimidation that blurs the lines between activism and extremism to communities torn apart by disinformation and conspiracy theories to the normalization of surveillance, both digital and social, to people fighting for visibility while others fight to erase them to the quiet collapse of trust in government, media, and even one another and ultimately, to the loneliness epidemic, where people feel more isolated than ever despite constant connection

But the film never leans into hopelessness. Instead, it explores how people cling, even desperately, to meaning. Bob meets others who carry on through different battles. These characters echo the real people today who are trying to hold our society together despite pressure, fear, and fatigue.

The film also pays close attention to the psychology of movements delving into why people join them, why they leave, and what happens when the movements themselves change. Today we’re living through a moment where activism is both more powerful and more precarious than ever. The film reflects this perfectly: the way causes become commodified, the way leaders fall, the way fear drives people into extremes, and the way genuine connection becomes the first casualty of conflict. Bob’s journey becomes a quiet meditation on what happens when fighting becomes living and how to reclaim humanity in the process.

What gives One Battle After Another its emotional punch is not the action sequences or the tension but instead the recognition that we, too, are fighting “one battle after another.” Against rising hate. Against political violence. Against climate disasters. Against misinformation. Against burnout. Against racism. Against the fear that our communities may not survive the next election, the next injustice, the next tragedy that trends for 48 hours and disappears. The film holds a mirror to this reality without preaching, without simplifying, without offering easy answers.

And yet, the message is ultimately one of possibility. Bob’s return to the fight is not about reclaiming ideology but about reclaiming connection. It is a reminder that even in fractured times, people can still choose each other. Communities can rebuild. Movements can evolve. Individuals can find purpose again. The film suggests that healing, like conflict, happens through small decisions: who we protect, who we believe, who we show up for, and who we refuse to abandon—even when it feels easier to walk away.

In the end, One Battle After Another is a reflection of the moment we’re living in.

It asks us to consider what battles still matter, what battles we inherited, and what battles we fight simply because we’re afraid of losing ourselves. For the readers of this substack: the people who carry culture, family, history, struggle, and hope all at once, this film speaks to the heart of what it means to live in a world that constantly tests our resilience. It reminds us that survival is not the end goal. Rebuilding is.

