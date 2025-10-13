JUAN ANGEL ALICEA MERCADO/AP

Taino descendents wear ancient garb at the Centro Ceremonial Indígena Caguana in Utuado, Puerto Rico.

“The Taíno were the first victims of European imperialism, and their destruction marked the beginning of one of the greatest genocides in human history.” — David E. Stannard, American Holocaust: The Conquest of the New World

Long before Columbus, Puerto Rico was known as Borikén, “the land of the brave and noble lord.” The Taíno thrived here, cultivating cassava and maize, trading with neighboring islands, and honoring the natural world through areytos—ceremonial songs and dances held in open plazas. Scholars estimate that between 30,000 and 60,000 Taíno lived across the island, organized into cacicazgos (chiefdoms) led by caciques such as Agüeybaná, who guided their communities with kinship and spiritual reverence (Orias, UC Berkeley; Puerto Rico Report, 2021). Their worldview reflected balance and reciprocity with the land—values that would be violently disrupted with the arrival of colonizers.

When Columbus returned on his second voyage in 1493, the Spanish quickly seized Taíno lands and imposed the brutal encomienda system, forcing Indigenous people into labor and Christian conversion. Those who resisted were enslaved or killed. Within decades, Taíno populations collapsed by more than 80%, victims of smallpox, influenza, and starvation brought by European contact (Las Casas, 1552; EBSCO, 2020). Still, even amid unimaginable loss, stories of resistance endured—like that of Urayoán, who ordered the drowning of a Spaniard named Diego Salcedo to prove the colonizers were mortal. It was a moment that revealed both Taíno courage and the early recognition of European brutality.

As centuries unfolded, colonization continued to devastate Indigenous life. By 1802, Spanish census records claimed there were no “Indians” left in Puerto Rico—a declaration that historians now recognize as a colonial myth designed to erase Indigenous identity (Brown Political Review, 2021). This so-called paper genocide erased the Taíno from official history, reclassifying them as “free people of color” or “mestizos” to fit a racial hierarchy that favored whiteness. But disappearance on paper did not mean disappearance in reality. Many families intermarried, hid their traditions, and passed down their stories in secret, preserving fragments of language, music, and herbal medicine through oral tradition.

Over time, what was erased by policy endured in memory. In mountain towns and rural communities, Taíno descendants maintained quiet connections to ancestral knowledge—through the rhythm of drumbeats, the planting of cassava, and the reverence for the natural world that shaped their ancestors’ spirituality. These fragments, dismissed by colonizers, became the building blocks for cultural rebirth centuries later.

Modern science has since caught up with what many Puerto Ricans always knew: the Taíno never disappeared.

A 2018 genetic study by the University of Cambridge found that present-day Puerto Ricans share direct genetic continuity with ancient Taíno remains (Kozlov et al., Nature, 2018). Contemporary research shows that about 10–20% of Puerto Rican DNA—and more than 60% of maternal mitochondrial lines—are of Indigenous Taíno origin (SmartHistory, 2020). In other words, the blood of Borikén still flows through the veins of modern Puerto Ricans, confirming scientifically what culturally was never forgotten.

That rediscovery has fueled a growing movement of cultural reclamation. Across the island and in the diaspora, Taíno descendant groups are reviving traditional ceremonies, languages, and crafts that had been suppressed for generations. Organizations such as the United Confederation of Taíno People and El Concilio Taíno Guatu-Ma-Cu A Borikén have become central to preserving Indigenous identity and pushing for recognition. In towns like Utuado and Jayuya, communities now gather again for areytos, the same communal dances their ancestors once held under the stars. Each song, each dance, each act of remembrance is both protest and prayer.

Today, Indigenous Peoples’ Day calls Puerto Ricans to reflect not only on the past but on identity itself. To be Boricua is to be connected to the island’s first people—to the soil, the sea, and the enduring heartbeat of Borikén. The day reminds us that the story of Puerto Rico did not begin with colonization; it began with Indigenous brilliance, stewardship, and survival. It asks us to teach our children a fuller truth—one that honors both the pain of history and the resilience that followed.

To honor the Taíno is to reject the myth of extinction and embrace the truth of survival. Their songs live in our voices, their blood flows in our veins, and their wisdom shapes the rhythm of the Caribbean itself. On this Indigenous Peoples’ Day, let us recognize them within ourselves, as a living testament that history’s first people of Puerto Rico are still here, still teaching, and still guiding us forward.

