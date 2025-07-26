Share

For Puerto Ricans, July 25 is a date layered with grief, resistance, and unresolved political identity. Over more than a century, it has come to symbolize shifts in colonial power, mass protest, and the ongoing struggle for sovereignty and justice. Whether viewed through the lens of military invasion, legislative transformation, or grassroots mobilization, this day reflects both the resilience of the Puerto Rican people and the enduring structures of colonial control that shape their lives.

The earliest notable event on this date was July 25, 1898, when American troops landed in Guánica during the Spanish-American War. This marked the beginning of the end of Spain’s colonial reign and the start of U.S. rule over Puerto Rico. Though the war itself was short-lived, its implications were long-lasting: with the Treaty of Paris later that year, Spain ceded Puerto Rico to the United States. Suddenly, the island’s political fate was no longer in the hands of its people. The new colonial relationship meant that Puerto Ricans would live under U.S. sovereignty without full political rights—a condition that persists to this day.

Fast forward to July 25, 1952: the United States and Puerto Rican leadership ratified the establishment of the Estado Libre Asociado (ELA), or Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. This new political designation was seen by some as a step toward self-governance. A constitution was adopted, and local political institutions were strengthened. However, critics—including many legal scholars and pro-sovereignty advocates—argued that this was largely a symbolic gesture. Puerto Rico remained subject to U.S. congressional authority, with no voting power in Congress and no say in presidential elections, despite the fact that over 3.2 million people lived on the island at the time.

In fact, the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed Puerto Rico’s subordinate status. As recently as Puerto Rico v. Sanchez Valle (2016), the Court ruled that the island does not possess independent prosecutorial power because its authority stems from Congress. These rulings underscore the reality that the island’s legal and political autonomy is constrained by its status as an unincorporated territory—what many scholars and activists call “colonial in nature.”

Puerto Ricans gather in San Juan to celebrate the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello. (Photo: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo / AP)

July 25, 2019, became yet another inflection point. On that day, Governor Ricardo Rosselló announced his resignation after over a week of massive protests involving hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans. The unrest followed the release of nearly 900 pages of leaked Telegram messages in which Rosselló and his inner circle made misogynistic, homophobic, and callous comments—including jokes about the victims of Hurricane María, which had killed an estimated 2,975 people in 2017, according to a George Washington University study. The leaked chats laid bare a culture of corruption and contempt for everyday Puerto Ricans, sparking what was dubbed “Verano del ’19,” or Summer of 2019.

The protests in 2019 were a milestone in Puerto Rico’s contemporary political history. An estimated 500,000 people took to the streets of San Juan on July 22, 2019, making it one of the largest protests in the island’s history. The demonstrations reflected more than outrage at one leader—they expressed deep frustration with decades of mismanagement, colonial constraints, and economic inequality. Puerto Rico has seen over 30% of its population migrate to the mainland U.S. in the last decade, driven by austerity, school closures, and public debt overseen by a federally appointed fiscal board.

The economic conditions on the island remain dire. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 40% of Puerto Ricans live in poverty—double the rate of Mississippi, the poorest U.S. state. Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, which reached $70 billion before the 2017 bankruptcy proceedings, was exacerbated by predatory lending and limited tools for economic development under territorial status. The Federal Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), created by Congress in 2016 under the PROMESA Act, exercises final authority over the island’s budget, further limiting local self-determination.

For many Puerto Ricans, July 25 is not a celebration, but a somber reminder of a colonial legacy that continues to evolve without resolution. Whether reflecting on the 1898 invasion, the 1952 constitution, or the 2019 uprising, this date calls attention to the unfinished business of Puerto Rico’s political status. It is a call to remember—and to act—on behalf of a future in which Puerto Ricans can fully determine their own destiny. As more Puerto Ricans, both on the island and in the diaspora, organize for self-determination, July 25 serves as both an indictment of the past and a vision for what justice might look like in the future.

