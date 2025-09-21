(Photo credit: CentroPR)

Share

Seven years have passed since Hurricane María made landfall on Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017, yet the scars—both physical and emotional—remain vivid. The Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds near 155 mph, tore across the island, triggering catastrophic flooding, landslides, and a complete collapse of the island’s power grid. The storm not only destroyed homes and farms but exposed long-standing vulnerabilities in infrastructure, governance, disaster preparedness, and social equity.

The human toll was devastating.

Officially, Puerto Rico raised its death toll from a mere 64 to 2,975 as new research and reporting revealed that many deaths resulted indirectly—due to lack of power, clean water, or proper medical care. In terms of economic damage, the cost has been estimated at around US $90–99 billion, making María one of the costliest hurricanes in U.S. history. Agricultural damage was especially severe—about 80% of Puerto Rico’s agriculture was destroyed, with losses of roughly $780 million, including massive destruction to crops like coffee, plantains, bananas, and poultry.

Infrastructure took a monumental hit. All 3.4 million residents were left without electricity as the power grid collapsed. Communication networks were crippled—95% of cell towers were down, many roadways were impassable, and vital services like water, hospitals, and transportation were disrupted for weeks or months. The recovery was slow. Some areas waited many months to see power restored; the rebuilt electrical system remains fragile, and in many communities outages still occur from storms that would have been less disruptive before María.

Seven years on, what is the state of the island? Slow progress has been made but the impacts remain detrimental to the advancement of the island. For many residents—especially in rural or mountainous regions—life remains precarious. Afternoon or seasonal storms can still knock out power for extended periods. Flooding remains an issue, particularly in areas with degraded drainage or proximity to rivers.

Many Puerto Ricans left the island in the years following María, contributing to population decline and brain drain. The cost of rebuilding, combined with other crises—economic recession, debt, the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent natural disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes—have stretched both public resources and personal resilience. Vulnerable populations—elderly, low-income, those living in precarious housing—remain especially at risk.

As the seventh anniversary passes, Hurricane María serves as both a tragic memory and a powerful lesson. María highlights how climate change, underfunded infrastructure, and environmental inequities can amplify the impact of natural disasters. Ongoing challenges in power reliability, disaster readiness, and social inclusion underscore that recovery isn’t just about rebuilding what was lost—it’s about building what should have been resilient from the start.

Personal Reflection:

Reflecting on the seventh anniversary of Hurricane María is both painful and necessary. The statistics—thousands of lives lost, billions in damages, and an entire island plunged into darkness—cannot capture the depth of trauma endured by my people. Yet, behind every number are families, elders, and children who carried the weight of survival while waiting for support that came too slowly. Remembering María is not just about looking back on devastation, but about acknowledging how inequities left Puerto Rico vulnerable and how those same inequities still persist today.

At the same time, María revealed a profound resilience. Communities came together to share food, rebuild homes, and preserve culture even in the face of loss. That spirit of survival should not be romanticized, but honored with action. Seven years later, we cannot allow remembrance to fade into silence. The call to action is clear: advocate for stronger infrastructure, demand accountability in disaster recovery, and uplift the voices of my people who continue to fight for justice. Honoring María means committing to a future where no community is left so exposed again.

Leave a comment