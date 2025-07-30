(Scene from Superman (2025). Warner Bros Studio)

Movie reviews are not my thing. But, I said that last time when I wrote about the incredible, American Fiction movie starring Jeffrey Wright (one of the most underrated actors of our time). [Read here: There is Nothing "Authentic" about “deadbeat dads, rappers and crack”] When Oscar Wilde famously argued that “life imitates art” and not vice versa, as the ancient Greek philosophers and writers once proclaimed, he argued that art shapes how we perceive and experience the world. That it influenced our understanding of complex human emotions, concepts about beauty and societal movements. He suggested that the arts of literature and drama showcased idealized versions of life, which manifested itself into society and changed human bahaviors and thought-provoking dialogues. In this sense, art becomes a blueprint of life, shaping public imagination and revealing truths that facts alone often can’t convey. I know, I know….what does Oscar Wilde have to do with Superman (2025)??!! Hear me out. The 2025 film of Superman, arrives not merely as a reboot of a beloved franschise, but as a timely cultural artifact, one that filters today’s polictical, technological, and moral anxieties through the lens of a familiar yet reimagined hero. In examing global issues like immigration, surveillance, misinformation, and moral courage, the film offers more than your typical escapism—it invites us to ask whether our world is starting to look more like the stories we tell, and if so, what that means for the future we are creating. By the way, I go to the movies at least once a week to watch a late night showing so maybe movie reviews are my thing. You decide.

The newest Superman film begins not with triumph, but with controversy—a deliberate shift from the traditional superhero narrative. When the Man of Steel intervenes to halt a violent conflict between two fictional nations, he doesn’t receive universal praise. Rather than being seen as a savior, he becomes the target of international suspicion, a media smear campaign (we later learn the smear campaigns are the works of “monkeys” behind the keyboard - our version of online trolls), and political outrage. This is a reflection of a broader, deeply rooted crisis of trust unfolding around the world. In our current era, figures who once symbolized moral clarity—heads of state, humanitarian workers, or peacekeeping coalitions—are increasingly viewed through a lens of skepticism. Their motives are questioned, their authority challenged, and their actions reinterpreted as self-serving or ideologically driven.

This erosion of trust doesn’t occur in a vacuum. It is often fueled by powerful media apparatuses, strategic misinformation, and politically motivated narratives designed to discredit those who challenge dominant power structures. In Superman’s case, the backlash is not simply about what he does, but who gets to decide what is right and who gets to act on it. His intervention raises uncomfortable questions that mirror real-world tensions: What happens when moral action clashes with political sovereignty? (We recently saw this when the Israeli military intercepted the Handala, an aid ship affiliated with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, as it attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza) When do international efforts to protect become perceived as efforts to control? And in an age where truth is increasingly shaped by algorithms and spin, who gets to be believed?

This growing crisis of trust sets the stage for one of the film’s profound commentaries: the question of belonging. Superman, despite his immense power, is not immune to the burden of identity politics and cultural scrutiny. As his actions are dissected on the world stage, the question quickly shifts from what he did to who he is. His “alien” origins, once celebrated as a symbol of hope, become a liability in the eyes of the public, who display their suspicions with hateful rhetoric across media channels.

In this portrayal, Superman is not a hero — he is a metaphor for the immigrant experience.

Born on another planet and raised in the heartland of America, he embodies the duality that many immigrants know all too well: being seen as both an outsider and an insider —a native and a foreigner, accepted and rejected. His character confronts the ever-present tension between assimilation and authenticity. This struggle reflects today’s charged global debates about who belongs, who is granted full cultural and political membership, and who remains perpetually on the margins. As Superman surrenders himself to the DOJ after they send out a warrant for his arrest (you’ll have to watch the movie to understand why), one of the agents reiterates the notion that Superman is “not from here.” Superman is an “alien”, and the rights of this nation do not apply to him.

However, Superman’s journey challenges these simplistic narratives and ideas that dominate much of these conversations, in and out of the media. He is not a threat (he has never presented to be in the past or current), nor is he a passive beneficiary of American ideals. Instead, he is a contributor, a protector of people that are not his by the ideas of borders, a citizen who chooses to serve, despite never being fully accepted. His story forces us to ask: Should origin determine legitimacy? Does where you come from outweigh what you give? (We have seen this within our detainment of immigrants in America - hardworking, contributors to our society with no criminal record, uprooted based on their lack of “legal documentation.”)

In presenting Superman as both an “alien” and essential, the film subtly but powerfully argues for a more expansive and inclusive understanding of identity that is rooted in shared values, moral action, and not in birthplace. In one scene, Superman defends his humanism by stating that, despite originating from another planet, he is just as human as the others in this nation because he gets up every morning, “placing one foot in front of the other” in hopes of contributing good back to this nation.

This tension between identity and acceptance is further complicated by the forces that seek to define Superman not on his terms, but through the manipulations of others.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the film’s portrayal of Lex Luthor. Here, he’s not merely a villain in the traditional sense, but a tech billionaire who controls the flow of information and perception. Armed with surveillance tools and AI-powered media manipulation, Luthor mounts a full-scale disinformation campaign to discredit Superman. In doing so, he doesn’t just attack the hero’s actions—he attacks his image, his truth, and the public’s ability to discern either. The film’s dystopian overtones feel uncomfortably close to reality, echoing current anxieties about digital monopolies, algorithmic bias, and the growing power of tech giants to shape public opinion with little to no oversight. (**cough, cough** like Facebook)

What makes this threat especially resonant is that even Superman—arguably the most powerful being on Earth—is not immune to the psychological toll of living in a hyperconnected world. In one quietly devastating scene, he quotes viral posts that question his intentions, ridicule his origin, and distort his message. The moment is not framed as a grand spectacle, but as a deeply intimate reckoning with self-doubt. We watch a figure once synonymous with certainty and strength come face-to-face with a modern form of kryptonite: digital perception. In this world, strength of character is no match for the speed and stickiness of viral misinformation. Even a being capable of flight and laser vision is powerless against a narrative machine designed to flatten nuance and amplify outrage.

This vulnerability doesn’t weaken him—it humanizes him. It reminds viewers that no one, not even the most revered, is safe from the emotional fatigue of being endlessly scrutinized and misunderstood. Superman’s silent anguish captures something many people feel but rarely articulate: the exhaustion of being constantly online, where identity is fragmented, misinterpreted, or reduced to a meme. In this digital landscape, being misunderstood is not an occasional risk—it’s a daily certainty. Reputations are made and unmade in real time, often based not on truth, but on whatever version of the story spreads fastest. Superman’s experience becomes a reflection of ours: a cautionary tale about the costs of visibility and the impossibility of being fully known in a world that prefers to categorize rather than comprehend.

This blurring of reality and perception brings to mind Oscar Wilde’s prescient argument in The Decay of Lying: that life imitates art far more than art imitates life. Wilde believed that artistic expression—whether in fiction, myth, or metaphor—teaches us how to interpret reality itself. The Superman of 2025 exemplifies this idea. He is no longer simply a reflection of our world; he has become a framework through which we understand it. From immigration and global intervention to cancel culture and truth manipulation, Superman offers a mythic vocabulary for deeply modern problems. As Wilde noted, “what is found in life and nature is not what is really there, but that which artists have taught people to find there.” In this sense, Superman is more than a character—he is an artistic influence shaping our collective worldview.

Building on that, the film doesn’t pull punches when addressing the moral complexity of interventionism. Superman’s unilateral action elicits outrage not just because of its consequences, but because of its process. The film doesn’t ask whether Superman meant well; it asks whether intent is enough when power is unchecked and consensus is absent. These ethical questions are central to real-world debates about foreign military involvement and humanitarian aid. Whether in the context of NATO operations, U.S. drone strikes, or global peacekeeping missions, the film forces viewers to reckon with a pressing reality: doing good without accountability can often resemble dominance more than diplomacy.

That theme of unchecked power comes into sharp focus in one of the film’s most visually unsettling sequences. Superman—once the embodiment of security and strength—is shown imprisoned in a sterile, high-tech detention facility. But he is not alone. Lined beside him are immigrant families, dissidents, and investigative journalists—individuals whose only perceived offense is nonconformity or defiance. The starkness of this scene is not accidental; it is deliberate and discomforting, inviting viewers to draw real-world parallels to the growing use of state surveillance, incarceration, and detention to quell dissent. From ICE detention centers in the United States to the jailing of political opponents in Russia and journalists in China, the film collapses fiction into truth. Superman’s captivity dismantles the illusion that moral intent or superhuman ability can insulate anyone from authoritarian control. In moments of institutional fear, power often responds not with nuance, but with suppression—targeting the extraordinary and the marginalized alike.

Yet amid this darkness, the film resists the temptation to reduce Superman to either a martyr or a savior. Instead, it pivots to something quieter but more enduring: the origin of his values. The movie redirects attention not to his alien lineage, but to the people who raised him—his Earth parents. Unlike previous portrayals that center his Kryptonian legacy as noble and aspirational, this version complicates it. His birth parents are portrayed as strategic, calculating, even cold in their survivalism. It is in the gentle hands of his adoptive Midwestern parents that Superman learns kindness, humility, and moral responsibility. This narrative choice is more than sentimental—it’s philosophical. It challenges the idea that goodness is inherited or innate. In a world still reckoning with systemic inequality and the privileges of birth—whether wealth, race, or citizenship—the film suggests that values matter more than origins.

Who we choose to be matters more than what we were born into.

Taken as a whole, Superman (2025) is not simply a cinematic reboot—it is a cultural mirror. In its reimagining of a classic figure, it captures the chaos, contradiction, and yearning that define this historical moment. Through its themes of identity, trust, perception, and resistance, it not only reflects our world but quietly reshapes it. Wilde’s assertion that art guides our vision holds true here: Superman may be fictional, but the fears he faces—and the hope he offers—speak to truths more real than we often care to admit.

Sidenote:

I am a huge Marvel fan (X-Men, to be exact), but this DC movie deserves all of the credit. Four stars because Marvel fans can’t give out five stars all willy-nilly.

