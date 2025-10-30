Share

The right to vote is the heartbeat of democracy.

Every ballot cast carries the weight of generations who fought for a voice in shaping our collective destiny. To vote is to declare that we belong in the story of this country. It is sacred because it represents both power and accountability—a reminder that our government is only as just, fair, and compassionate as the people who choose to participate in it.

This understanding did not come easily. America’s story is one of ongoing struggle and courage to expand access to the ballot box. In the nation’s earliest days, voting was a privilege reserved for white male property owners. Over time, movements rose with voices that refused silence. The 15th Amendment granted Black men the right to vote after the Civil War, but Jim Crow laws quickly followed, designed to suppress that power. Women fought for nearly a century before the 19th Amendment in 1920 finally secured their suffrage, and it would take another forty-five years before the Voting Rights Act of 1965 struck down the discriminatory barriers that had silenced millions. Every inch of progress was hard-earned, paid for in marches, jail cells, and lives.

For Hispanic and Latino communities, the fight for political inclusion has been long, layered, and erased from mainstream narratives. After the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in 1848, several Mexican Americans became U.S. citizens overnight but were systematically denied the right to vote through literacy tests, intimidation, and poll taxes. Puerto Ricans, though granted citizenship in 1917, remain disenfranchised if they reside on the island. Across generations—from César Chávez and Dolores Huerta mobilizing farmworkers in California to organizers in Texas, Florida, and the Southwest—Latino leaders have fought to transform silence into participation and to ensure that our voices are no longer an afterthought in American democracy.

Today, our community stands at a critical juncture. Hispanic Americans are now the second-largest voting bloc in the nation, yet we continue to face barriers to representation. Language access, restrictive voter ID laws, and redistricting tactics still chip away at our power. And yet, despite these obstacles, we are showing up — in record numbers, with growing influence, and with a deeper sense of purpose. According to Pew Research Center, the number of eligible Hispanic voters in the U.S. has grown from about 32.3 million in 2020 to 36.2 million in 2024, representing roughly 50 % of the growth in the electorate during that time. At the same time, more Hispanic candidates are running for office: although Hispanics make up about 20 % of the U.S. population, they currently hold only 11 % of seats in the House and 6 % of the Senate emphasizing both how far we’ve come and how much power we still have to claim.

Our vote is deeply personal. It decides whether our children attend well-funded schools, whether our elders have access to healthcare, and whether our neighborhoods are safe and thriving. It determines policies that affect our wages, our rights, and our dignity. Each ballot is an act of love for our families and faith in our collective future. When we vote, we remind the world that our communities are here, engaged, and ready to lead.

Still, history warns us that progress is fragile. Silence serves only the status quo. From the Civil Rights Movement to the Chicano Movement, transformative change has always begun with ordinary people who refused to be ignored. While the Voting Rights Act was a monumental victory, its protections have been weakened in recent years, renewing the urgency of civic action. To move forward, we must draw from our ancestors’ determination to rebuild, reimagine, and reclaim a democracy that truly represents us all.

At this moment, the rising power of the Hispanic electorate cannot be overstated. We are demanding policies that reflect lived realities from affordable housing, fair wages, education equity to immigration reform, environmental justice, and small-business support. Our vote is transformation. It is how we ensure that the values we carry are woven into the very fabric of American policy and progress.

So this is my message to you, mi gente: your voice matters. Your vote matters. Each ballot cast is a declaration of belonging and a refusal to be invisible. Voting is not the final step in civic engagement but it is the first. This election season, especially in local elections, let’s show up, speak out, and stand proud in the democratic process. Our future—our children’s future—depends on what we choose to do with the power we already hold.

If you are a reader in Worcester, Massachusetts, here are my vote recommendations:

Khrystian King for Mayor & City Councilor at-Large

Cayden Davis for at-Large

Etel Haxhiaj for District 5 (my district)

Luis Ojeda for District 4

Rob Bilotta for District 2

Keith Linhares for District 1

Sue Mailman School Committee at-Large

Vanessa Alvarez for District B

Nelly Medina for District E (my district)

I’d love to hear from you…

Leave a comment