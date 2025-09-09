Share

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a major ruling today, granting the Trump administration authority to resume aggressive immigration enforcement operations in Southern California. In a 6–3 order, the Court stayed a lower court’s injunction that had prohibited ICE from conducting stops based on race, language, job, or location. The decision, issued through the Court’s emergency or “shadow” docket, represents a significant victory for Trump-era enforcement policies and a setback for civil rights advocates.

With the stay in place, immigration agents can once again conduct “roving raids” across the Los Angeles area while the legal case continues in the Ninth Circuit. This means federal officials will be able to stop and question individuals they suspect of being in the country illegally, even as the underlying lawsuit—filed by immigrant rights groups—remains unresolved. The Court’s decision emphasizes the high stakes of ongoing litigation surrounding immigration enforcement.

In a separate concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh argued that while ethnicity alone cannot justify suspicion, it may be considered as one factor among others in assessing reasonable suspicion. Critics immediately denounced this reasoning, warning it risks legitimizing racial profiling and undermining constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a blistering 20-page dissent, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. She described the ruling as a “grave misuse” of the Court’s emergency powers, warning that it effectively sanctions law enforcement stops based on what a person “looks like or sounds like.” Sotomayor further cautioned that the decision undermines the Fourth Amendment and erodes trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement.

[Read Justice Sotomayor’s full dissent here]

Civil rights advocates, including the ACLU, condemned the order as a license for racial profiling. Leaders in Los Angeles voiced concern that the ruling would disproportionately target Latino residents and other communities of color. Protests and rallies were quickly organized in response, reflecting deep anxieties over the broader implications of the Court’s decision.

Today’s ruling came alongside other significant moves from the Court. In a separate matter, Chief Justice John Roberts allowed former President Trump’s removal of a Federal Trade Commission member to stand temporarily, highlighting the Court’s increasing involvement in major administrative disputes. Both decisions point to the judiciary’s expanding influence on executive power and enforcement practices.

Legal scholars noted that the use of the shadow docket—without full written opinions or oral arguments—once again raises questions about transparency and accountability in the Court’s decision-making process. Emergency orders like today’s have drawn bipartisan criticism for reshaping policy without the usual deliberative procedures.

The legal battle over immigration enforcement is far from over. A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for September 24, and the Ninth Circuit will consider the broader constitutional issues on appeal. Meanwhile, immigrant rights advocates have vowed to continue pressing their case, warning that today’s decision opens the door to widespread racial discrimination under the guise of public safety.

