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A few days ago, I reposted a video from Luis Dávila Pernas, the president of the Democratic Party in Puerto Rico, explaining that Puerto Rico does not receive SNAP benefits like the mainland. In the video, he breaks down something that sounds almost unbelievable if you have never heard it before: millions of American citizens living in Puerto Rico are excluded from the country’s primary food assistance program and instead receive a separate, capped program called NAP.

The messages started coming in almost immediately after I shared it: in genuine shock.

People kept asking the same thing in different ways: Wait… Puerto Rico doesn’t get SNAP? Some assumed the island participated in the same federal food assistance system as every state. Others said they had never even heard of NAP before. A few people thought there had to be missing context because the idea itself did not make sense to them.

And honestly, that reaction stayed with me because it exposed how invisible Puerto Rico’s unequal treatment has become within the broader American narrative. Most people do not know Puerto Rico operates under an entirely separate nutrition assistance structure. They do not know the island’s funding is capped by Congress while SNAP automatically expands during economic crises, inflation, and natural disasters.

Watch the rep’s video here

Puerto Rico has been part of the United States for more than a century. Puerto Ricans are American citizens. They serve in the military, pay payroll taxes, migrate freely between the island and the mainland, and are governed by federal law. Yet when it comes to one of the nation’s most foundational anti-hunger programs, the island exists in a separate category entirely.

Most Americans assume Puerto Rico receives SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program formerly known as food stamps. SNAP is one of the country’s largest federal safety net programs, serving more than 40 million people nationwide.

Instead, the island operates under a separate system called the Nutrition Assistance Program, or NAP, a capped block grant program that Congress created in 1981 after removing Puerto Rico from the federal Food Stamp Program during the Reagan administration. The distinction sounds bureaucratic at first, almost technical. In practice, it has shaped how millions of American citizens experience hunger, poverty, and federal support for more than four decades.

The difference between SNAP and Puerto Rico’s NAP system is not simply semantic. SNAP is an entitlement program. If economic conditions worsen and more people qualify, funding increases automatically. During national emergencies or economic downturns, the program expands to absorb need. Puerto Rico’s program does not function that way. NAP operates through a fixed annual block grant allocated by Congress. The amount is capped regardless of how severe conditions become on the island.

That means Puerto Rico’s food assistance system is forced into a mathematical constraint that states do not face. When poverty rises, benefits cannot automatically scale upward alongside it. When hurricanes devastate infrastructure, the island cannot independently trigger the same kind of emergency nutrition response mechanisms available to states. When inflation drives grocery prices higher, Puerto Rico must continue operating within predetermined federal limits unless Congress separately authorizes supplemental funding.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Puerto Rico’s NAP program served approximately 1.4 million participants in fiscal year 2023, nearly half the island’s population. The island received roughly $2.8 billion in federal nutrition assistance funding that year. Yet because the system is capped, increases in participation can place pressure on benefit levels themselves. USDA documentation explicitly notes that Puerto Rico must manage benefits within finite funding constraints.

The contradiction becomes sharper when placed alongside Puerto Rico’s poverty levels. Census data has consistently shown Puerto Rico experiencing poverty rates dramatically higher than the mainland. In recent years, roughly 43 percent of Puerto Rico’s population lived below the federal poverty line, compared with about 12 percent nationally. Child poverty rates on the island remain especially severe.

And then there is the geography of disaster.

Puerto Rico sits in one of the most climate-vulnerable regions connected to the United States. Hurricanes Maria and Fiona exposed how fragile the island’s infrastructure already was before catastrophe struck. [Read more here: Seven Years After Hurricane Maria] Entire communities lost electricity for months. Food supply chains fractured. Families waited in lines for basic necessities while navigating destroyed roads and communication systems. Yet even amid those conditions, Puerto Rico remained constrained by a food assistance structure designed around capped funding rather than responsive expansion.

The logic behind the policy traces back largely to Puerto Rico’s territorial status. Because Puerto Rico is not a state, Congress governs many federal program structures differently on the island. Federal courts have historically upheld unequal treatment of territories under a series of early 20th-century decisions known as the Insular Cases, rulings rooted in colonial-era assumptions about race, governance, and American expansionism. Though rarely discussed in everyday political conversation, those decisions continue shaping how federal benefits operate in Puerto Rico today.

And this is where the conversation around Puerto Rico’s food assistance system starts to split.

Because once people understand that Puerto Rico does not receive SNAP, the next question is usually: why hasn’t this changed? Especially when the island has some of the highest poverty rates under the American flag and relies so heavily on federal nutrition assistance in the first place.

The answer depends on who is telling the story.

For years, advocates, economists, anti-hunger organizations, and members of Congress have argued that Puerto Rico should be fully integrated into SNAP like the states and other U.S. territories. They point to the instability of a capped block grant system in a place regularly hit by economic crises, inflation, and climate disasters. They point to the numbers. They point to the reality that Puerto Rico’s program is forced to operate within limits even when need grows beyond them.

But supporters of the current NAP structure frame the issue differently.

The tension between those two arguments — flexibility versus adequacy — has defined the debate for decades. And that debate becomes much harder to separate from the island’s political status once you start looking at the actual numbers.

Supporters of Puerto Rico’s current NAP system often point to one thing: flexibility. When Congress removed Puerto Rico from the federal Food Stamp Program in 1982 and replaced it with a block grant, the island gained more authority to design and administer its own nutrition assistance program. USDA’s own feasibility reports acknowledge that this was part of the tradeoff: Puerto Rico received more local administrative control, but the funding became capped.

The problem is that flexibility does not feed people when the funding is too small. Puerto Rico’s FY2026 NAP grant is about $2.98 billion, but the USDA’s updated feasibility work estimated SNAP benefits in Puerto Rico would cost about $4.5 billion annually, with additional administrative costs of roughly $249 million to $414 million per year. In other words, the current system is not just different in design. It is materially smaller than what full SNAP participation would require.

That is the center of the argument. Defenders of the block grant model can say Puerto Rico has room to tailor rules locally. Critics respond that tailoring a program around scarcity is not the same thing as equity. Researchers at the Center for a New Economy noted that the original block grant was capped at $825 million, or about 75 percent of projected Food Stamp Program costs for Puerto Rico in 1982. A later analysis from the Instituto de Libertad Económica found that maximum NAP benefits in fiscal year 2021 were only about 59 percent of maximum SNAP benefits across household sizes, and that SNAP would have covered an estimated 118,458 more people than NAP.

The people pushing Puerto Rico toward SNAP include Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Alex Padilla, Senator Raphael Warnock, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Ed Markey, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández. Advocacy groups supporting the transition include Hispanic Federation, FRAC, Bread for the World, MAZON, and the Coalition for Food Security.

On the other side, the resistance has largely come through Republican-controlled farm bill negotiations and concerns about federal cost, implementation, and expanding SNAP obligations. House Agriculture Committee Republicans advanced farm bill language that did not include Puerto Rico’s transition to SNAP, and reporting from El Nuevo Día says Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman planned to use the House approach as a model. The broader House farm bill fight has also centered on SNAP spending limits, with Chairman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson’s proposal drawing criticism from anti-hunger groups and Democrats over projected reductions in future SNAP spending.

The invisibility of the issue may be part of what allows it to persist. Many Americans do not realize Puerto Rico is excluded from SNAP at all. The island often enters mainland political consciousness primarily during moments of crisis, usually after hurricanes or power outages dominate national headlines. Then attention recedes again, while the underlying structure remains intact.

But hunger is not episodic simply because public attention is.

And the larger question underneath the policy remains difficult to ignore: what does it mean for millions of American citizens to participate fully in the obligations of the United States while remaining structurally excluded from parts of its social safety net?

For Puerto Rico, that question has never been theoretical because it is built directly into the way people buy groceries.

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