Share

There’s a certain kind of person who moves abroad and suddenly becomes an expat. And there’s another kind of person who crosses a border and becomes an immigrant. Same action. Same movement. Completely different story. The difference is perception, power, and a long history of deciding who gets to belong anywhere in the world without question.

On paper, the definitions don’t suggest a hierarchy. An expatriate is simply someone living outside their native country, while an immigrant is someone who comes to live permanently in a foreign country. That’s it. No moral distinction. No implied value judgment. But in practice, these terms don’t operate neutrally—they operate through power. In a widely cited study, sociologist Sarah Kunz found that categories like “expatriate” and “migrant” are “deeply politicised” and actively reproduce racialized power relations.

In a 2019 analysis, Discover Society found that the term “expatriate” retains a “privileged association with white and Western migrants,” even when people insist race is not a factor. That’s the point: the language works precisely because it doesn’t look explicitly racial. It hides inside what feels like neutral classification. According to research in migration studies, the term “expat” has come to signal something very specific: choice, mobility, and status—what scholars describe as “privileged migration,” where movement is backed by economic, social, or political capital. In a recent literature review, Uppsala University found that expats are consistently portrayed as skilled, desirable, and contributing, while migrants are more likely to be framed through negative or crisis-based narratives.

On the other hand, “immigrant” or “migrant” is far more likely to be applied to people perceived as economically vulnerable. According to IMISCOE Research Network, the category “migrant” is applied unevenly and often reflects assumptions about economic status. Sarah Kunz also notes that the term is “malleable,” shifting meaning depending on context and often absorbing racialized or negative connotations. In other words, the same word can move from neutral to loaded depending on who it’s describing.

You can see this playing out in real time. According to reporting from The Guardian, when Americans relocate to cities like Lisbon, Mexico City, or Medellín, coverage often frames them as “expats,” focusing on lifestyle, remote work, and affordability. But when migrants from the Global South move for work, the framing shifts to labor markets, housing pressure, or border policy. Same global movement, completely different narrative.

Take Mexico City, where an influx of remote workers, many from the United States, has driven up rents in neighborhoods like Roma and Condesa. According to reporting from Reuters, these newcomers are often described as “expats” or “digital nomads,” even as local residents and Latin American migrants navigating economic displacement are labeled differently. The distinction is not about legality or permanence but instead about perception, privilege, and who is seen as belonging in global spaces.

This is why scholars argue that migration language itself is part of the system. According to Migration Mobilities Bristol, categories like “expatriate” don’t just describe movement—they help reproduce inequality by assigning different value to different kinds of mobility. They shape who is seen as aspirational and whose movement is treated with suspicion.

This is where the racism lives: in the pattern of usage. Recent research on migration and race concludes these distinctions reflect broader hierarchies tied to race, income, and nationality, shaped by colonial histories and global inequality. Lifestyle Migration Hub describes this dynamic as reinforcing “normative whiteness,” positioning certain groups as naturally global while others are framed as outsiders.

Consider how this plays out globally. According to reporting from The Guardian and YES! Magazine, a British consultant relocating to Dubai is often referred to as an expat, while an Indian or Filipino worker in the same city is labeled a migrant worker. They are all part of the same economy, yet language places them in entirely different social categories. According to the United Nations, there are approximately 272 million people living outside their country of origin—about 3.5 percent of the world’s population—yet how those people are described depends heavily on perception.

Some argue that the difference between expat and immigrant comes down to intent and the idea of temporary versus permanent movement. But even that explanation falls apart under scrutiny. However, this distinction is inconsistent and unreliable. Many so-called expats live abroad for decades, while many immigrants live with uncertainty about how long they will stay. What remains consistent is not intent, but perception.

And perception is shaped by bias. According to sociological research, it determines who is seen as adventurous versus desperate, who is welcomed versus scrutinized. For Latino communities and other communities of color, this distinction carries real consequences. It influences how people are treated at borders, how they are portrayed in media, and how policies are written that impact their lives. These linguistic choices reinforce unequal systems of belonging.

Being honest about how the word is used is step one. If someone moving abroad is an “expat” in one case and an “immigrant” in another, the difference isn’t the move—it’s how we see the person making it. That shift reveals a pattern, not a definition. And until we confront that pattern, these labels will keep doing more to sort people than to describe them.

Share

I’d love to hear from you…

Leave a comment