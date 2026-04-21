Hispanic•ish

Hispanic•ish

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Baimba Yilla, EdD's avatar
Baimba Yilla, EdD
1d

Great exploration of language usage and our need to understand its implications in the context of race, which this country has historically and explicitly tied to national identity and political power—who belongs.

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1 reply by Giselle Rivera-Flores
Karen Brockney's avatar
Karen Brockney
1d

Thank you for shining a light on this destructive use of language so clearly. I've been seeing lots of articles recently about how wonderful a life it is for "expats", meaning white Americans who are global nomads or choose to live in another country. Yet when someone who is not white chooses to live in the US, they are "migrants" or "immigrants" and greeted with hostility and a lot of assumptions about their race, social status and income level. Clearly racist.

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1 reply by Giselle Rivera-Flores
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