Hispanic•ish

Hispanic•ish

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Sue
Apr 29

Thanks for writing with examples. It makes a huge difference! Thanks Councilor Ojeda for speaking up.

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John Edward Keough's avatar
John Edward Keough
Apr 29

I don't know when being a lifelong learner became siloed. Many of the offended folks (like the individual in the video example above) see to be willing to learn about: technology, finance, housing, heirloom apples, how to make shepherd's pie (IF YOU USE PEAS YOU ARE A DEMON). But, when they are asked, even indirectly, to learn about shared spaces, shared language, or just redirected just a bit, they act immediately as if they have been attacked. No openness to learning, and no awareness that the lack of learning proves the accusation that they were never actually accused of. You continue to drive into challenging spaces, and I for one am grateful for your writing and your willingness to teach.

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