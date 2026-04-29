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There is a specific kind of racial deflection that happens in public conversations, especially when words like equity are used without actually meaning equity. Someone may invoke “equity” to argue that a particular community should not receive something specific, targeted, or needed. But equity is not about flattening every situation until no one can name need. Equity is about recognizing that different communities experience different barriers and may require different supports to reach fair outcomes. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation defines health equity as everyone having “a fair and just opportunity” to be as healthy as possible, which requires removing obstacles such as poverty, discrimination, powerlessness, and lack of access to quality education, housing, jobs, safe environments, and health care.

The misuse of equity language can make exclusion sound reasonable. When someone says, “This is not an equity issue,” they are not automatically accusing anyone of racism. They may simply be correcting the use of a term that has a real meaning. They may be pointing out that equity cannot be used as a reason to deny a community access to something that responds to a real barrier, harm, or need. Equity is not a way to say, “If everyone cannot have it in the exact same way, then no one should have it at all.” Equity asks us to look honestly at who is impacted, what barriers exist, and what fairness would actually require.

But too often, instead of staying with that question, the conversation takes a sharp turn. The person whose argument was challenged responds as if the correction was a personal attack: “They are implying I’m racist.” In that moment, the focus shifts away from the community being discussed and onto the feelings of the person who feels accused. The issue is no longer whether equity was being used accurately. It is no longer whether a particular population has a specific need. It becomes a conversation about whether the person who misspoke feels judged, embarrassed, or misunderstood.

That shift is not neutral because it changes the power dynamic of the entire conversation. The people naming the issue are suddenly expected to defend what they did not say instead of being heard on what they actually said. They are pushed into explaining that they were not calling anyone racist, that they were not attacking anyone’s character, that they were simply correcting the argument. Meanwhile, the original equity issue gets pushed further into the background. This is how language gets weaponized twice: first when equity is misused to block or diminish a request, and again when the correction is reframed as an accusation.

Example:

This matters because experiences of discrimination are not imagined, isolated, or rare. KFF’s 2023 Survey on Racism, Discrimination, and Health included more than 6,000 adults and found that Black, Hispanic, and American Indian/Alaska Native adults reported higher rates of discrimination in daily life than white adults. KFF also found that four in ten adults overall experienced at least one form of discrimination in daily life at least a few times in the past year, including being treated with less respect, receiving poorer service, being threatened or harassed, or having people act afraid of them.

The perception gap is just as important as the discrimination itself. Pew Research Center found that 76% of Black adults, 76% of Asian adults, and 58% of Hispanic adults said they had experienced discrimination or been treated unfairly because of their race or ethnicity at least from time to time. By contrast, 67% of white adults said they had never experienced this. Among Hispanic adults, Pew also found that those with darker skin were more likely to report discrimination: 64% of Hispanics with darker skin said they had experienced discrimination or unfair treatment regularly or from time to time, compared with about half of Hispanics with lighter skin. These numbers help explain why public conversations about equity can break down so quickly. Some people are speaking from repeated lived experience, while others are hearing the conversation as a personal accusation because they have not had to carry the same pattern.

This is also where bystanders have a responsibility. When people witness this kind of reversal and stay silent, silence helps the distortion stand. It leaves the people naming the issue alone, forced to defend both the substance of their point and the false claim that they made the conversation personal. Research on workplace discrimination reporting found that among bystanders who witnessed race-based workplace discrimination, fewer than one in five, 18.7%, reported the offense. The American Psychological Association also notes that bystander intervention can interrupt macro-aggressions and micro-aggressions that perpetuate discrimination. In public spaces, that intervention does not have to be complicated. It can sound like: “That is not what was said.” “The issue being raised is about impact.” “Let’s return to the equity question.” “Correcting the use of a term is not the same as calling someone racist.”

It really is this simple yet time and time again, leaders and bystanders leave Black and brown folks feeling alone and as the “problem” that started the entire commotion.

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