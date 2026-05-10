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For the past year, I have been studying civic engagement through the lens of Appreciative Inquiry while completing my graduate capstone in Organizational Psychology. Somewhere between the research, the political work, the community meetings, the campaign conversations, and the lived reality of moving through public spaces as a Latina from neighborhood community, I kept returning to the same thought: we keep calling people apathetic when many people are actually exhausted by the conditions of engagement we have created.

Because what we call civic engagement in this country often feels deeply transactional.

People are approached when someone needs a vote. A campaign volunteer. A turnout number. A quote for a flyer. A story that proves a politician “cares about the community.” Communities are invited into rooms after decisions are already emotionally, politically, or financially locked in. The meeting becomes a performance of inclusion instead of an opportunity to shape direction. People are asked to “share feedback” on plans they had no role in creating, then expected to feel ownership over outcomes they never had power to influence.

Then institutions wonder why trust feels low and participation feels inconsistent.

But distrust does not emerge in a vacuum.

According to Pew Research Center, only about 22% of Americans say they trust the federal government to do what is right most or all of the time, one of the lowest trust levels ever recorded. Young adults report particularly high levels of dissatisfaction with political systems and institutions. Researchers across political psychology and community engagement studies continue to show that civic participation is deeply tied to whether people feel belonging, trust, legitimacy, and relational connection within public systems. When institutions feel distant, performative, or inaccessible, people disengage even when they care deeply about their communities.

I think about that often when I hear the phrase “community engagement.”

Because over the last several years, and more so over the past year of research, I have become increasingly aware of how often institutions confuse organizational access with community voice.

Too often, engagement means speaking to the same organizational leaders, executive directors, politically connected individuals, or institution-adjacent professionals. These perspectives should be included, but somewhere along the way institutions started treating organizational proximity as equivalent to lived experience.

It is not the same thing.

The tenant navigating unstable housing conditions knows something different than the executive director of a housing nonprofit who simply wants to stay funded.

The daughter translating school documents for her parents understands systems differently than the consultant presenting data on educational inequity.

The neighborhood elder who has watched decades of disinvestment understands public trust differently than the person facilitating the neighborhood meeting.

The people closest to the impact are often the furthest from the decision-making table. And yet, secondhand knowledge is constantly treated as the authoritative version of community truth.

I do not say this to dismiss organizational leaders or institutions. I work within and alongside institutions every day. But there is a difference between speaking about community and building with community. One maintains distance. The other requires actual, real, human relationships. (Like knowing the actual neighbors in the neighborhood.)

That realization became the foundation of my capstone work and ultimately led me to create what I call The Appreciative Engagement Playbook.

The framework is grounded in Appreciative Inquiry, a strengths-based organizational development model developed by David Cooperrider and Suresh Srivastva in the 1980s. Appreciative Inquiry challenges deficit-centered approaches to problem-solving and instead asks organizations to identify existing strengths, relationships, values, and possibilities as starting points for change. In community settings, that shift is important because communities are so often engaged through narratives of crisis, deficiency, violence, poverty, or dysfunction before anything else.

The Appreciative Engagement Playbook takes those principles and applies them to civic and political engagement.

The framework moves through five phases: identifying community strengths and trusted relationships already present; understanding how residents make meaning of civic issues through lived experience; co-creating a shared vision for what communities actually want; translating that vision into real participation structures and action; and sustaining trust through transparency, feedback, and ongoing communication after the meeting, campaign, or initiative ends.

In simple terms: listen earlier, listen wider, build with people instead of around them, and stop treating engagement as a temporary political strategy.

What I kept finding throughout my research is that civic disengagement is a relational problem. It is also organizational and emotional. People participate differently when they believe institutions are capable of listening, adapting, responding, and treating them as partners instead of optics.

For Latino communities especially, these dynamics are layered.

Many of us come from families shaped by migration, exclusion, economic instability, language barriers, colonial histories, racial hierarchies, or governments that were not experienced as trustworthy. Many of us grew up learning how to navigate systems while simultaneously understanding those systems were not built with us centered inside them.

So when civic engagement becomes reduced to campaign outreach every few years, communities notice. People can feel when they are being invited into a process versus being used to validate one.

The longer I worked on this capstone, the more convinced I became that civic engagement cannot simply be about mobilizing people around elections or moments of crisis. It has to become a sustained relational practice rooted in trust, meaning-making, transparency, and shared ownership.

Most people care deeply about their communities. What many people are disengaged from is feeling extracted from, talked around, and repeatedly invited into systems that only remember them when something is needed.

That is why this is not apathy. According to psychological principles, this is a learned response.

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Message Giselle Rivera-Flores

Learn about The Appreciative Engagement Playbook here.