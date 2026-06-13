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When I wrote about the difference between the words expat and immigrant, [read the original Substack here: When ‘Expat’ Means White and ‘Immigrant’ Means the Rest of Us], I assumed the conversation would center on language. After all, the article itself was largely about language—about who gets called an expat, who gets called an immigrant, and how those labels often reveal assumptions about race, class, nationality, and belonging. What I did not anticipate was how many people would respond not by debating the argument but by examining their own stories. The messages that arrived in my inbox were not primarily disagreements. They were reflections. They were people revisiting family histories, reconsidering identities they had long accepted, and wrestling with questions that extended far beyond vocabulary.

One of the first responses that landed in my inbox came from John Keough, and what struck me immediately was how differently he understood the word immigrant than the way it is often discussed today. John comes from an Irish immigrant family and described a childhood in which immigration was not a political identity or a controversial label. It was simply part of his family’s story. “In my family, at every level, we called ourselves migrants, or immigrants,” he told me. “I was always a ‘1st born son of an immigrant.’” His relatives left Ireland during periods of economic hardship and limited opportunity, joining generations of Irish families who crossed oceans looking for work, stability, and the possibility of a better future. For John, immigrant was never something that needed to be softened, rebranded, or explained. It was the thread that connected his family’s past to its present.

What stayed with me from our conversation was not simply how proudly he embraced the label, but how differently he defined it. Immigration is often framed through the language of crisis and scarcity. Public debates tend to focus on enforcement, legality, and burden, reducing a deeply human experience into a policy discussion. John saw something else entirely. After reading the article, he told me that immigrant was “a good word” because, in his view, it means “seeker. A person or persons who seek out new life, and new beginnings.” There was something profoundly hopeful about that definition. It shifts the focus away from what people are fleeing and toward what they are pursuing. It reminds us that migration is not solely about loss. It is also about aspiration, reinvention, and the belief that a different future is possible.

John Keough

That idea of identity being shaped by something larger than legal status surfaced repeatedly in the responses I received. Again and again, people returned not to paperwork or citizenship, but to the complicated ways they are perceived by others and how those perceptions shape their sense of belonging. Valerie Zolezzi-Wyndham’s story illustrates that tension particularly well.

Valerie was born in Mexico and later became an American citizen, but her experience revealed how quickly assumptions can attach themselves to a person’s identity, regardless of the documents they carry. “When travelling on my Mexican passport, I am treated as an immigrant, and there are often questions about whether I can afford to travel, what my intentions are, will I be a drain on the economy,” she told me. “When I travel with my very white husband and we have our American passports, I get asked only how long I am going.” The contrast is striking because nothing about Valerie changes. What changes is the lens through which others view her. The questions she receives, the scrutiny she encounters, and the assumptions made about her intentions reveal how often immigration is experienced as a social judgment rather than a legal designation.

Left to right: Valerie’s husband, Valerie Zolezzi-Wyndham, and child

What made Valerie’s reflection particularly powerful was that it exposed the distance between citizenship and belonging. Legally, she has been an American citizen for more than two decades. Yet she described moments when that reality feels secondary to the fact that her passport identifies her birthplace as Mexico. “Even though I am American, and have been since 2002, I feel like I am seen as an outsider, and it makes me feel less belonging at the airport and in community.” That phrase—less belonging—captures something that is difficult to quantify but immediately recognizable. Belonging is not something granted once and forever through a legal process. It is constantly reinforced or challenged through everyday interactions that communicate who is viewed as fully part of the community and who remains subject to questioning.

The emotional consequences of that uncertainty extend beyond the individual. When Valerie told me, “One of my kids worries about that return trip and I hate that. They shouldn’t have to worry about their mamá,” the conversation shifted from immigration to inheritance. Children absorb these experiences. They learn who is questioned and who is trusted. They notice who is asked to prove themselves and who moves through the world unquestioned. Long before they understand immigration policy, they understand belonging.

Valerie Zolezzi-Wyndham and her son

That idea—who gets to move through the world without explanation—appeared again in Pablo Andreu’s response, though from a very different perspective. Unlike Valerie, Pablo’s reflection was less about how others perceived him and more about how he perceived himself. Living in France, he had long referred to himself as an expat. It was the language used by the English-speaking communities he moved within, and for years, he accepted it without much thought. It was only after reading the article that he began examining why the word felt so comfortable.

What followed was perhaps the most revealing realization shared by any of the respondents. Pablo explained that he had always resisted calling himself an immigrant because he associated the term with the experiences of his parents and sister, who had immigrated under circumstances very different from his own. Compared to what they endured, his move to France felt voluntary, privileged, and relatively uncomplicated. “While living in France, I've definitely thought of myself as an expat. As a writer, I plugged myself into the anglophone writer scene in Paris, attending readings and other events. Most of those writers referred to themselves as expats, and since I was at home in these spaces, it felt natural referring to myself as an expat. Recently, however, I've been rethinking the label.” Then, as he reflected more deeply, he arrived at a realization that cut to the heart of the entire conversation. “I was confronted with an uncomfortable truth,” he wrote. “I was associating the word ‘immigrant’ with hardship.”

That observation lingered with me because it reveals just how much cultural meaning has been loaded into a single word. If immigrant has become synonymous with struggle in our collective imagination, then it is not surprising that some people instinctively distance themselves from it. Yet as Pablo continued reflecting, he recognized something else. Immigration is not only a hardship. It is also joy, possibility, reinvention, community, and discovery. “I’m starting to see that the term ‘expat’ commandeers the joyful parts of the immigrant experience for itself,” he wrote.

Pablo Andreu and his mom

Pablo Andreu and his sister

The more I sat with that observation, the more it felt like the connective thread running through all of these conversations. What these stories ultimately revealed was not a debate over definitions but a debate over narratives. Who gets associated with adventure and who gets associated with sacrifice? Who is viewed as worldly and who is viewed as foreign? Who is celebrated for crossing borders and who is asked to justify doing so? The answers to those questions tell us far more about our society than they do about the people being labeled.

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