Willie Colon in an undated photograph.

Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives

Share

Born William Anthony Colón Román in the Bronx on April 28, 1950, Willie Colón grew up inside a contradiction that feels deeply familiar to many Puerto Ricans and first-generation Latinos: shaped by island roots while coming of age in a city that demanded toughness, translation, and constant negotiation. That tension didn’t just define his sound—it informed how he understood power, voice, and public presence long before he ever spoke explicitly about politics.

His early recordings were never meant to fade politely into the background. Albums like El Malo and his legendary collaborations with Héctor Lavoe sounded like the Bronx looked—sharp, vulnerable, proud, and unfiltered. The music carried menace and humor at the same time, insisting that barrio life was complex and worthy of serious attention. Salsa, for Colón, was not nostalgia; it was testimony.

That instinct reached its most influential expression through his work with Rubén Blades. Siembra did more than dominate charts; it reshaped expectations. Songs addressing migration, inequality, and civic responsibility pushed salsa beyond entertainment and into political consciousness. For many listeners, it was the first time their daily realities were reflected with both sophistication and urgency. Colón was not simply arranging music—he was shaping public narrative.

As his influence grew, so did his involvement beyond the stage. Colón worked with Latino civic organizations and public health initiatives, particularly those focused on political participation and HIV/AIDS awareness. These efforts reflected a belief that cultural visibility alone was insufficient without engagement, and that artists carried responsibility precisely because people were already listening.

That belief eventually led him into city government. Colón served as a cultural liaison and spokesperson for New York City Mayor David Dinkins, and later advised Mayor Michael Bloomberg on outreach to Latino communities and the arts. In these roles, he functioned as a bridge—connecting political institutions to communities that were often spoken about, but rarely spoken with.

Colón also stepped directly into electoral politics. He ran in Democratic primaries for Congress in 1994 and for New York City Public Advocate in 2001. Though he did not win, the campaigns emphasized his conviction that political participation was not reserved for career politicians. Cultural influence, in his view, carried its own public obligation, even when the political system proved resistant.

Later in life, Colón’s public positions shifted in ways that unsettled his audience. After endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2008, he later stated that he voted for Donald Trump in 2016. He became increasingly outspoken on social media, sharing right-leaning commentary and criticizing progressive movements, left-wing politics, and what he viewed as media distortion and governmental excess. His anti-immigrant, sexist, homophobic views were on full display.

@realwilliecolon Willie Colón on Instagram: "FIN DE LA INVASIÓN"

Internationally, those positions were even more pronounced. Colón emerged as a vocal critic of Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, aligning himself with conservative opposition movements and publicly supporting Henrique Capriles. His involvement—including composing a campaign song—drew sharp responses from Chávez himself and placed Colón squarely within contentious Latin American political debates, where issues of power, populism, and class divisions run deep.

Reckoning with Willie Colón means holding two truths at the same time. He helped carve out space for politics in salsa, using music as a vehicle to name inequality, migration, and collective struggle when those stories were routinely dismissed or ignored. That contribution mattered—and still does—because it expanded what Latino culture was allowed to say in public. At the same time, his later rhetoric caused real harm. His embrace of inflammatory language, dismissal of progressive movements, and alignment with reactionary narratives—particularly around race, protest, and power—alienated many within the very communities his music once affirmed. Colón’s legacy, then, is not a clean arc of enlightenment or betrayal, but a reminder that cultural influence carries consequences. The same voice that once amplified dignity can also deepen wounds when it turns toward contempt, and that tension deserves to be named, not softened.

Share

I’d love to hear from you….

Leave a comment