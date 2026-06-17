Hispanic•ish

Hispanic•ish

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Sobeida
2d

as a bori from the diaspora my heart is heavy and my spirit is angry. being a modern day colony is killing our people and forcing them off the land that is ours to placate wealthy white people! it’s frustrating to see it happening and overwhelming to feel helpless

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