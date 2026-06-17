Photo by the AP: Bryan Pérez hauls a five-gallon water jug to his apartment in the Villa Kennedy public housing complex in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Danica Coto)

Share

For years, Puerto Rico’s struggles with electricity have made national headlines. Blackouts have become so common that they are often viewed as part of daily life on the island. But another crisis is now unfolding alongside the power challenges: thousands of Puerto Ricans are finding themselves without reliable access to running water.

In recent weeks, water shortages have become severe enough that the Puerto Rican government activated the National Guard and deployed emergency water distribution efforts throughout affected communities. Nearly 40,000 customers experienced water outages during the first weekend of June alone, with some residents reporting intermittent service for more than a year. The shortages have been especially acute in and around the San Juan metropolitan area, where residents have described going days or even weeks without running water.

For many families, the reality has been exhausting. Residents have been forced to haul buckets of water up apartment stairs, purchase bottled water, spend money at laundromats, and rely on water trucks for basic daily needs such as cooking, bathing, and flushing toilets. Community leaders have warned that elderly and disabled residents are among those facing the greatest hardships.

The situation has left many people asking a simple question: How can an island surrounded by water be experiencing a water crisis?

The answer is more complicated than a lack of rainfall.

Puerto Rico’s water system has suffered from decades of underinvestment and deferred maintenance. While drought conditions have affected parts of the island during the past year, experts and government officials have repeatedly pointed to aging infrastructure as a major contributor to the current shortages. The governor herself has acknowledged that the water system has lacked adequate investment and maintenance for decades.

Puerto Rico’s water supply is managed by the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA), which relies on reservoirs, rivers, treatment plants, pipelines, and aquifers to serve roughly 3.2 million residents. Much of that infrastructure is aging, vulnerable to breakdowns, and still recovering from years of fiscal challenges and damage caused by natural disasters such as Hurricane Maria.

The island’s water infrastructure problems have become increasingly visible in recent years. In 2025, a damaged water main left nearly 180,000 customers without service at the height of an outage emergency, prompting another activation of the National Guard.

What makes the current crisis particularly frustrating for residents is that officials have not identified a single cause. Instead, the shortages appear to be the result of multiple overlapping challenges: aging infrastructure, system failures, insufficient maintenance, increasing demand, and localized dry conditions affecting some reservoirs and water sources.

Drought is part of the story, but it is not the entire story.

Earlier this year, federal drought monitoring reports noted that parts of Puerto Rico were experiencing below-normal rainfall. Some areas saw water supply shortages as reservoirs, small lakes, and water intakes failed to refill adequately. Groundwater recharge also slowed in several regions.

However, drought conditions alone do not explain why tens of thousands of residents in the island’s most populated areas have struggled to receive water. As of early June, only a relatively small portion of Puerto Rico was classified as being under moderate drought conditions, suggesting that infrastructure failures and distribution problems are playing a larger role than island-wide water scarcity.

In other words, Puerto Rico is not running out of water entirely. The challenge is increasingly about getting water where it needs to go through a system that many residents believe has been neglected for years.

Governor Jenniffer González [Read more about her here: Governor González Colón and the Fight Over Public Records] has activated the Puerto Rico National Guard and emergency management agencies to help distribute water to affected communities. National Guard trucks have been deployed to deliver thousands of gallons of potable water, while municipal governments and community organizations have established distribution points for residents.

The government has also enlisted assistance from multiple agencies. Puerto Rico’s Tourism Company brought in additional water trucks to support hotels and short-term rentals, while the Department of Agriculture repurposed trucks normally used for milk transportation to help deliver drinking water.

Beyond the emergency response, the governor recently announced approximately $217 million in water infrastructure investments aimed at addressing long-term system deficiencies. She has also pledged broader efforts to improve the island’s water systems as part of ongoing infrastructure reconstruction projects.

The federal government has committed resources to rebuilding Puerto Rico’s infrastructure since Hurricane Maria. In total, Puerto Rico has been allocated roughly $43 billion in federal disaster recovery funding, including billions designated for water and wastewater projects. Yet for many residents, the improvements have not arrived quickly enough. The challenge is not necessarily a lack of federal funding, but the difficulty of turning approved dollars into completed projects. Permitting delays, staffing shortages, inflation, contracting disputes, and layers of federal and local bureaucracy have slowed the pace of reconstruction. As a result, many communities continue to experience the consequences of aging infrastructure while long-promised upgrades remain under construction or in the planning stages. The current water crisis has renewed questions about whether recovery efforts are moving fast enough to meet the everyday needs of Puerto Rican families.

The mayor of San Juan has sued PRASA over the shortages, and residents have demanded greater transparency and accountability regarding the causes of the outages and the pace of repairs. A judge has also ordered the creation of an investigative committee to examine the crisis.

For many Puerto Ricans, the crisis feels familiar. First came prolonged power outages. Now many families are worrying about access to water. Both challenges stem from the same underlying question: what happens when critical infrastructure is allowed to deteriorate faster than it can be rebuilt?

The water crisis unfolding today is a reminder that infrastructure is often invisible until it fails. And when it does, the consequences are measured not in pipes or pumps, but in families carrying buckets up flights of stairs, seniors waiting for water deliveries, and communities wondering when a basic necessity will return.

Share

I’d love to hear from you…

Leave a comment