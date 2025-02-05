Share

In recent years, political rhetoric and harsh immigration policies have led to the widespread dehumanization of migrants in the United States. Migrants are often portrayed as criminals, burdens, or threats, rather than as human beings fleeing violence, economic despair, or climate disasters. This inhumane treatment is not only morally wrong but also a failure to recognize America’s long history of migration—particularly the experiences of Puerto Ricans, who, despite being U.S. citizens, have faced discrimination and dehumanization for decades. The struggles of Puerto Ricans offer a crucial perspective on why demonizing migrants today is both unjust and hypocritical.

Throughout American history, waves of immigrants—including Irish, Italian, Chinese, and Mexican communities—have been met with hostility, exclusionary policies, and violence. From the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 to the mass deportations of Mexican laborers in the 1930s, the U.S. has a long history of scapegoating immigrants in times of economic or political uncertainty. Today, asylum seekers from Central and South America, Africa, and the Middle East endure similar mistreatment, facing family separations, indefinite detentions, and hostile anti-immigrant laws that criminalize their existence rather than address the root causes of displacement.

The struggles of Puerto Ricans emphasize this pattern of exclusion. Despite being U.S. citizens by birth, Puerto Ricans have been treated as outsiders, denied full political representation, and subjected to systemic neglect—most recently notable in the delayed and inadequate response to Hurricane Maria. Their treatment mirrors that of many immigrant groups who, despite their contributions to society, are marginalized and excluded when politically convenient.

The United States prides itself on being a nation of immigrants, yet time and again, it has failed to uphold its own ideals. Dehumanizing migrants today continues the same cycle of exclusion and discrimination that has harmed communities for generations. Instead of vilifying those seeking refuge and opportunity, the U.S. must recognize migration as a fundamental part of its identity and enact policies rooted in justice, dignity, and historical awareness. The moral test of any nation is how it treats the most vulnerable—and right now, the U.S. is failing that test.

The Dehumanization of Migrants in the U.S.

The language used to describe migrants in the U.S. often reduces them to statistics or threats rather than acknowledging their humanity. Phrases like “illegal aliens” or “invasions” fuel fear and justify cruel policies, such as family separations, prolonged detention, and the denial of asylum rights. According to the Pew Research Center, there were about 10.5 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. as of 2021, the vast majority of whom contribute to essential industries like agriculture, construction, and healthcare. Despite their contributions, many face brutal conditions, including inhumane treatment at the border and exploitation in the workplace.

The American Immigration Council reports that immigrants—both documented and undocumented—make up nearly 17% of the workforce and contribute billions in taxes annually. Yet, rather than recognizing their role in strengthening the economy, they are scapegoated for social and economic issues they did not create. This narrative of criminalization and exclusion echoes the historical treatment of Puerto Ricans, who, despite their legal status as U.S. citizens, have endured systemic discrimination, poverty, and political neglect.

Puerto Ricans have been U.S. citizens since 1917 under the Jones-Shafroth Act, yet they have historically been treated as second-class citizens. [Read A brief overview of the Jones-Shafroth Act and how “other” U.S. Citizens deny the citizenship status of Puerto Ricans]

Many Puerto Ricans who migrated to the mainland in the mid-20th century, particularly to cities like New York and Chicago, were met with racism, exclusion, and economic marginalization. In the 1950s and 60s, Puerto Ricans were frequently stereotyped as criminals or welfare dependents, despite working in low-wage industries that kept cities running. The infamous “Operation Bootstrap” encouraged migration to the mainland under the promise of economic opportunity, but many Puerto Ricans instead found themselves trapped in cycles of poverty and discrimination.

Today, Puerto Ricans continue to face disparities in economic opportunity, education, and disaster recovery efforts. The neglect of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017, which left nearly 3,000 people dead, exposed how even U.S. citizens from the island are treated as an afterthought. Relief efforts were slow and insufficient compared to disaster responses on the mainland, reinforcing the idea that Puerto Ricans are still viewed as outsiders rather than full members of American society.

The parallels between the historical treatment of Puerto Ricans and the current dehumanization of migrants are undeniable. Both groups have been blamed for economic struggles, subjected to racist rhetoric, and denied full inclusion in American society. The United States has long relied on migrant labor while simultaneously denying migrants dignity and rights, a pattern that Puerto Ricans know all too well.

Instead of vilifying migrants, the U.S. should recognize that migration has always been a source of strength. Immigrants and Puerto Ricans alike have contributed to the nation’s economic and cultural fabric, despite systemic barriers placed in their way. The dehumanization of migrants is not only morally indefensible but also historically hypocritical.

A Call for Change

Rather than perpetuating fear and exclusion, policymakers and citizens alike must advocate for a more just and humane immigration system—one that recognizes the dignity of all people. This includes:

• Pathways to citizenship for long-term undocumented residents.

• Fair labor protections for migrant workers.

• Comprehensive immigration reform that reflects the economic and humanitarian realities of migration.

• An end to detention and family separations at the border.

Puerto Rican history serves as a stark reminder that when people are dehumanized, their suffering is ignored. The U.S. has the opportunity to learn from its past and ensure that migrants today are treated with the respect, dignity, and humanity they deserve. A country that claims to stand for freedom and justice cannot afford to ignore the moral imperative of treating migrants as people, not political pawns.

Share

I’d love to hear from you….

Leave a comment

Message Giselle Rivera-Flores

Subscribe to our new sister substack, Stories that Grow