The connection between Latin American Indigenous peoples and their land is profound, rooted in centuries of tradition, spirituality, and survival. For these communities, the land is not just a physical space but a living entity that sustains them and embodies their cultural identity. The relationship is symbiotic, with Indigenous people seeing themselves as stewards of the earth, responsible for its care and protection. This deep connection manifests in various ways, from sustainable agricultural practices to spiritual rituals that honor the land.

In many Latin American Indigenous cultures, nature is revered as sacred, with every element of the environment—rivers, mountains, forests—considered a part of a larger spiritual whole. This worldview, often referred to as animism, posits that all things, both animate and inanimate, have a spirit. The land is thus not just a resource to be exploited but a relative to be respected and cherished. This philosophy has guided Indigenous practices for generations, ensuring that their agricultural, hunting, and fishing activities are sustainable and in harmony with nature.

However, the relationship between Indigenous people and their land is increasingly under threat. Deforestation, mining, and large-scale agriculture have encroached on traditional territories, disrupting the delicate balance that these communities have maintained for centuries. Despite these challenges, Indigenous peoples across Latin America continue to fight for their land rights, often at great personal risk. Their resilience and commitment to preserving their ancestral lands are crucial not only for their survival but also for the conservation of some of the world’s most biodiverse regions.

Interestingly, this deep connection to nature is not unique to Latin American Indigenous peoples. In Iceland, a country known for its stark, rugged landscapes, a similar respect for nature is deeply ingrained in the culture. Icelanders have a profound respect for their environment, rooted in both their Norse heritage and the practical realities of living in a harsh and unpredictable climate. Like Latin American Indigenous peoples, Icelanders see themselves as part of a larger natural order, with a responsibility to protect and preserve the land for future generations.

One way this connection is visible in Iceland is through the concept of “landvættir,” or land spirits. According to Icelandic folklore, these spirits inhabit the natural landscape and must be respected and appeased. This belief has influenced many aspects of Icelandic life, from the location of roads and buildings to the way people interact with their environment. Much like Latin American Indigenous cultures, Icelandic traditions emphasize a deep respect for nature and a belief in the interconnectedness of all living things.

Iceland’s approach to environmental conservation echoes the sustainable practices of Latin American Indigenous communities. The country is a global leader in renewable energy, with nearly 100% of its electricity generated from renewable sources, primarily geothermal and hydroelectric power. This commitment to sustainability reflects a broader cultural value of living in harmony with nature, much like the practices of Indigenous peoples in Latin America who have long utilized natural resources in a sustainable manner.

The parallels between Latin American Indigenous peoples and Icelanders highlight a universal truth: the importance of maintaining a deep connection to the land. Whether in the lush rainforests of the Amazon or the icy tundras of Iceland, these relationships are vital for the well-being of both the people and the planet. As the world faces increasing environmental challenges, the wisdom of these cultures offers valuable lessons on how to live in balance with nature, ensuring that future generations can continue to thrive on this earth.

In a recent trip to Iceland, it was evident that Icelanders place an important emphasis on their environment, their lands and the dialogue about the lasting impacts of climate change. At the Perlan Museum, conversations about these impacts were on the forefront of each exhibit. While they “wowed” visitors with their interactive galleries, like their ice cave simulation, they ensured that the message was clear: Climate Change is Real and Its Showing Its Face is Everywhere in Iceland.

With glaciers as a distinctive feature of Iceland, covering about 11 percent of the total area, the changes have a substantial effect on glaciers and lead to major runoff changes in Iceland. According to Icelandic writer focused on the ecological crisis, Andre Magnason, in an interview with The Circle, he stated:

“One major change is that the glaciers are collapsing. That’s been very visible since around 2000. In the last 20 years, they have receded more than in the previous 100. In some places, they are retreating around 100 metres a year. For instance, I’ve been out walking in the highlands using maps that were 10 years old. According to these maps, I should already have been on the glacier, but in reality, I still had more than a kilometre left to walk on barren land.”

In an article by The New York Times, appropriately titled, “Iceland is Living in our Future,” David Gelles reports from Iceland to show a collective future that Iceland has created. Iceland is known for its sustainable sources of energy, primarily geothermal and hydropower - leaving the country with a great reduction in reliance on fossil fuels. Gelles writes:

Iceland uses remarkably few fossil fuels to power its economy and heat its homes. Instead, 85 percent of the country’s energy comes from domestically produced renewables. Iceland can claim such a high percentage of renewable, the most of any country in the world, thanks to its unique geology. Its land sits atop an incredibly active volcanic zone, and six major geothermal plants tap that subterranean warmth to provide heating for almost of the country’s homes.

However,

Warmer weather is affecting plants and animals. Iceland’s native plants are at risk of extinction as temperatures rise and invasive species arrive. One of the country’s most important fish, the capelin, has occasionally vanished as waters around the country warmed. And like all coastal cities around the world, Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, is threatened by rising sea levels.

Despite this crippling observation, the Icelandic government is committed to protecting and securing sustainable use of their natural assets. According to their government website, about 25 percent of the country is under a formal protection in either national parks or other protected area categories.

Like the stories of Latin American Indigenous people, Icelanders are taking every measure possible to ensure the conservation and protection of their lands from the climate crisis and from the greed that is consumed by corporations.

