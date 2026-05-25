Sgt. Carmelo C. Mathews (left) holds up a Puerto Rican flag riddled by enemy shellfire, as Pfc. Angel Perales (right) points to the protruding finger of Capt. Francisco Orobitg in Korea in 1952.

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Memorial Day asks the nation to remember those who died in military service, but remembrance is shaped by what a country chooses to preserve. Some military stories become embedded in the national imagination through films, textbooks, and memorials. Others survive first inside homes — in framed military portraits hanging in living rooms, in medals tucked carefully into drawers, and in names passed across generations before eventually finding a place in the broader American narrative. The story of the Borinqueneers belongs in that second category.

Their history did not begin during the Korean War. By the time the Borinqueneers arrived on the Korean Peninsula in 1950, the regiment had already carried more than fifty years of military service behind it. The unit that later became known as the 65th Infantry Regiment was established in 1899, one year after Puerto Rico was transferred from Spain to the United States under the Treaty of Paris following the Spanish-American War. Originally organized as the Puerto Rico Regiment of Infantry and redesignated as the 65th Infantry Regiment in 1920, the unit would become one of the longest-serving military organizations in Army history.

The soldiers who entered its ranks carried identities shaped by a complicated political reality. In 1917, Congress passed the Jones–Shafroth Act, granting U.S. citizenship to Puerto Ricans just weeks before the United States entered World War I. [Read more about the Jones-Shafroth Act here] More than 236,000 Puerto Rican men registered for the draft. Citizenship, however, existed alongside political limitations that continue in different forms today. Puerto Ricans living on the island could serve in the military, be drafted into war, and die under the American flag, yet still could not vote in presidential elections while residing in Puerto Rico and lacked full voting representation in Congress. [Read more about the lack of voting rights here]

Service and political inequality existed side by side.

That contradiction followed many Puerto Rican soldiers into military service itself. The 65th Infantry Regiment became one of the Army’s only predominantly Hispanic segregated units during a period when racial hierarchy and language barriers shaped military life. Spanish remained the first language for many soldiers entering the regiment. Yet even within an institution that did not always understand Puerto Rican identity, the Borinqueneers built a reputation for discipline, resilience, and battlefield effectiveness.

The regiment served through World War I and World War II, primarily carrying out defense and security operations throughout the Caribbean region. But Korea would transform the Borinqueneers into one of the most battle-tested units in modern American military history.

On August 25, 1950, only weeks after North Korea invaded South Korea, the 65th Infantry Regiment departed Puerto Rico. The regiment traveled through the Panama Canal and arrived in Pusan on September 23, entering combat almost immediately. Soldiers who had grown up in Puerto Rico’s tropical climate suddenly found themselves in freezing mountain conditions, climbing steep terrain under artillery fire and enduring winters that frequently dropped below zero.

The Borinqueneers fought during some of the conflict’s most difficult campaigns, including the defense and breakout of the Pusan Perimeter, operations along the Han River, battles across the Chorwon Valley and Iron Triangle, and later combat at Jackson Heights, Outpost Kelly, and Outpost Harry. Military records also credit the regiment with conducting what is widely recognized as the last battalion-sized bayonet charge in U.S. Army history.

The scale of their contribution often remains overlooked. Approximately 61,000 Puerto Ricans served during the Korean War. During the conflict, the 65th Infantry Regiment participated in nine major campaigns and was credited with capturing more than 2,000 enemy soldiers while inflicting thousands of enemy casualties. Across the war, Puerto Rican soldiers suffered approximately 743 deaths and more than 2,300 wounded.

The regiment’s military honors reflected the intensity of its service: one Medal of Honor, ten Distinguished Service Crosses, 256 Silver Stars, more than 600 Bronze Stars, nearly 2,800 Purple Hearts, a Presidential Unit Citation, a Meritorious Unit Commendation, two Korean Presidential Unit Citations, and the Greek Gold Medal for Bravery. But numbers have a way of creating distance. Casualty figures, military citations, and campaign lists explain scale, but they rarely explain the people inside the story.

Among the soldiers who came to represent the Borinqueneers’ legacy was Master Sergeant Juan E. Negrón of Corozal, Puerto Rico. During combat near Kalma-Eri on April 28, 1951, enemy forces overran portions of his company’s defensive position. Despite heavy enemy fire, Negrón repeatedly exposed himself while throwing grenades and firing his rifle at advancing troops. Wounded during the fighting, he remained at his post through the night, helping hold the line while fellow soldiers reorganized and launched a counterattack. More than sixty years later, his Distinguished Service Cross was upgraded to the Medal of Honor after military reviews found that Hispanic and Jewish service members had historically been overlooked for the nation’s highest military recognition.

Sergeant First Class Modesto Cartagena became one of the most decorated Puerto Rican soldiers of the Korean War. During combat operations in 1951, despite sustaining injuries himself, Cartagena repeatedly crossed open terrain under enemy fire to evacuate wounded soldiers and continue engaging enemy forces. His actions earned him the Distinguished Service Cross and established him as one of the most highly decorated Puerto Rican soldiers in military history.

Their stories reflect the acts of extraordinary courage that had become so common among the Borinqueneers that they became part of the unit’s identity rather than exceptions to it.

Yet the history of the Borinqueneers cannot be told only through battlefield heroism because another chapter followed. In late 1952, after extended combat, mounting casualties, leadership instability, and severe exhaustion, more than one hundred Puerto Rican soldiers faced court-martials after refusing orders or abandoning positions under extreme battlefield conditions. Historians and military advocates later argued that language barriers, prejudice, depleted troop strength, and command failures created conditions in which Puerto Rican soldiers became scapegoats for broader systemic problems. Decades later, many of those convictions were reduced, pardoned, or reevaluated.

Recognition eventually came. In 2014, President Barack Obama signed into law a bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the U.S. Army’s 65th Infantry Regiment, a unit composed mostly of soldiers from Puerto Rico and known as the Borinqueneers — a name taken from Borinquen, the Taíno name for the island. The signing ceremony was more than symbolic. It affirmed what Puerto Rican families had long known: U.S. citizens from Puerto Rico have built a rich and distinguished record of military service to this country.

In 2016, veterans of the 65th Infantry Regiment received the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors. For many families, however, the recognition felt bittersweet. By then, many Borinqueneers had already died. Their children and grandchildren had carried their stories long before the country formally did.

Side Note:

Now their history may reach a broader audience through film. Actor Anthony Ramos has been connected to a developing feature film centered on the Borinqueneers — one of the first major efforts to bring their story to mainstream narrative cinema. As it is known, public memory is often shaped by culture as much as by classrooms. Films have introduced generations to military history, creating emotional connections that textbooks alone sometimes cannot.

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