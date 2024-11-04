Share

Puerto Rican Heritage Month, celebrated every November in New York, holds deep significance for the Puerto Rican diaspora and the broader community. New York is home to one of the largest and oldest Puerto Rican populations in the United States, dating back to the early 20th century when Puerto Ricans migrated to the city in search of economic opportunities. Over the decades, Puerto Ricans became an integral part of New York’s fabric, contributing to the city’s culture, politics, and arts. Celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York is a way to honor these contributions and acknowledge the enduring bond between Puerto Rico and its diaspora in the city.

November was chosen as Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York to create a dedicated time for reflection on the island’s history, the challenges Puerto Ricans have faced, and their resilience. This annual event highlights the unique blend of Taíno, African, Spanish, and American influences that shape Puerto Rican culture, showcasing traditional music, dance, cuisine, and art - all designed to bring the island’s traditions to life and foster a sense of pride within the Puerto Rican community.

This month also provides a platform to recognize the contributions of Puerto Rican leaders, artists, and activists who have impacted New York and beyond. Figures such as poet Julia de Burgos, who spent her later years in New York, and political leader Nydia Velázquez, the first Puerto Rican woman elected to Congress, are honored for their accomplishments and for representing Puerto Rican voices. Sharing these stories emphasizes the importance of cultural heritage and the lasting impact of Puerto Ricans in the city, especially in communities like Spanish Harlem (El Barrio) and the South Bronx, where Puerto Rican influence has been historically strong.

Additionally, Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York serves as a time for advocacy and awareness around Puerto Rico’s current issues, including political representation, economic challenges, and environmental concerns. The diaspora in New York has long advocated for better treatment of Puerto Rico by the U.S. government, and this month offers an opportunity to rally for change. Many community leaders and activists use November to push for federal policies that support Puerto Rico’s economic recovery and fair representation, ensuring that the island’s needs are not forgotten.

Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York is thus a powerful reminder of the island’s history, culture, and resilience. It honors the contributions of Puerto Ricans to New York and beyond, while fostering community, solidarity, and advocacy. By celebrating Puerto Rican heritage, New Yorkers pay homage to the island’s unique place in American history and acknowledge the strength and spirit that Puerto Ricans bring to the city, building a bridge between cultures and generations.

In recent days leading up to Puerto Rican Heritage Month, comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” to warm up the New York City crowd at a former President Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Gardens. The comments faced immediate backlash and created a rise of Puerto Rican pride across the nation including a rally to show support for the Puerto Rican community in Worcester, MA.

In reflection, local Puerto Rican leaders, organizers and residents responded to the comments made by Hinchcliffe:

Gladys Rodriquez, Former Senior District Representative for Congressman Jim McGovern

“The recent comments at Donald Trump’s rally this past Sunday at Madison Square Garden demonstrated his hateful and demeaning character towards the brave people of Puerto Rican descent. I was appalled and disturbed that Mr. Trump would treat United States citizens in this fashion, but not surprised. It makes the continue to see themselves as 2nd class citizens. It is outrageous that United States citizens are part of a game of chess without the ability to be heard at voting booth. What I mean is that under the current system Puerto Ricans who reside on the island are not able to exercise their right to vote for the one individual who can send them into harm’s way around the globe. 2. These comments are meant for people to feel like they’re garbage but we know different. The broader society needs to be curious and focus on the issues that matter. Need to realize that we do have common ground and division will only limit our collective ability to create beauty. Visit Puerto Rico bask in our wonderful hospitality and culture. Diversity is a great equalizer.”

Rosa Maria Salas Director, Community Loan Fund Worcester Community Housing Resources

“I find it incredibly disappointing to hear disparaging comments about Puerto Ricans, especially in public forums like political rallies. For many in our community, remarks like these feel like a dismissal of our contributions, culture, and experiences as U.S. citizens. Such statements deepen existing divides and reinforce harmful stereotypes, impacting both the morale and public perception of Puerto Ricans. This rhetoric also risks perpetuating misunderstandings about Puerto Rican identity and the unique struggles we face, particularly when it’s amplified on a national stage. However, moments like these often serve to unite us, inspiring us to advocate even more strongly for respect, equality, and accurate representation.”

Elizabeth Cruz, President of LABO

“As a proud Puerto Rican and a dedicated community leader, I was appalled and deeply disturbed by the offensive comments made about Puerto Rico. The remarks made were very hurtful and insulting, attacking not only Puerto Rico but also the pride and identity of its people. Hearing Puerto Rico described in such a derogatory way dismisses the history, strength, and contributions of Puerto Ricans. These comments echo past insensitivities, like those following Hurricane Maria, and reopen wounds that many have worked hard to heal. This rhetoric tarnishes our culture and community, undermining our resilience and perpetuating harmful stereotypes. It perpetuated a harmful narrative that disrespects the very essence of our community and heritage. I remembered a report on NPR from September of year George Washington University published a report where 2900 people that died because of Hurricane Maria, lack of power, medical services, etc. And he called it a “storm.” “Such remarks spread ignorance and reinforce outdated, damaging views of Puerto Ricans. Puerto Rico is more than just my birthplace—it is a land of beauty, resilience, and strength, where a rich culture thrives despite the historical and ongoing challenges we face. Its a beacon of talent, producing icons like Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Roberto Clemente—figures who represent our resilience, creativity, and cultural pride to name a few. Our people deserve respect, I urge our community to stand united, speaking out against those who belittle us and aligning with leaders who respect and support our culture and values. Our people have continually enriched this nation, and it is time for our voices to be acknowledged with the dignity they deserve. Let us reject the narratives that divide and instead champion those that celebrate the diversity and strength of our Puerto Rican heritage. Puerto Rico se respeta—we honor and protect the dignity of our community, which will not be diminished by baseless insults. Today, it is us. Tomorrow, it could be you. Let us unite in this fight for dignity and respect, for we all deserve a future rooted in compassion and equality.”

Allison C. Gomez, M.S., PhD(c) Public Service Professional

“The recent comments about Puerto Ricans at the Trump rally left me feeling deeply undervalued, as if I were considered a second-class citizen. My grandmother immigrated from Puerto Rico to the States in the 1930s with just $10.00, limited English skills, and a vision for a better future for our family as American citizens. Her determination laid the foundation for my achievements, including being part of the 0.8% of Latinos in a PhD terminal degree program. Such derogatory remarks are not only hurtful but also reflect a broader disregard for the contributions and dignity of the Puerto Rican community. Puerto Rico is a vibrant and beautiful place, and my identity is deeply rooted in its rich history and culture. I am proud of my heritage, and it is essential that we acknowledge and celebrate the value that Puerto Ricans bring to this nation. Comments like those made at the Trump rally significantly influence perceptions of Puerto Ricans in broader society, perpetuating stereotypes that undermine our dignity and contributions. Such remarks can reinforce systemic biases that already exist, leading to further marginalization. Historically, Puerto Ricans have faced various forms of discrimination, exemplified by laws such as the Gag Law of 1948, which suppressed the expression of Puerto Rican identity and culture. Additionally, the Jones Act, while intended to support the island's economy, has often limited economic opportunities and reinforced colonial dynamics. To counteract these narratives, it is crucial to emphasize the rich cultural heritage and resilience of the Puerto Rican community. We are not defined by negative stereotypes but by our achievements, contributions, and the pride we take in our identity. I want to convey that Puerto Ricans are integral to the fabric of American society, contributing to its diversity and strength. It is essential that we challenge harmful narratives and celebrate our history, culture, and the remarkable individuals who continue to uplift our community.”

Idaliana Medina, Director of Community Engagement for United Way of Central Massachusetts & Professional Pastry Chef

“My immediate feeling was rage. If there’s one thing people know about me, is that I am a proud Puerto Rican and I take pride in being from such an amazing island. It pissed me off that for the sake of a “joke”, our people and our island were mentioned in such a negative manner. I will say, that it seemed to light a fire without our community and I noticed more Ricans pointing out their support for Harris and being disgusted with Trump and his campaign which is a win in my eyes. As a Boricua, I am proud to be from PR and I hope that others feel that sense of pride regardless of what some no name comedian and politician have to say. On the other hand, I think the comments perpetuate what some already think of us. Low life, poor, basura. Unfortunately, there are millions who watched that “joke” and agree with what was said. I love what Bad Bunny did with putting out a video showcase just some of the amazing things to come out of PR and why we are the opposite of basura.”

