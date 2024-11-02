Share

Marie Quintana’s story begins in Cuba, where she was born in the early 1960s, and made a harrowing escape with her family on the last commercial Delta flight out of Havana before the airport shut down. From there, her family settled in New Orleans, joining her father, who had arrived months earlier, hoping to build a life in America. Growing up in the small town of Reserve, Louisiana, Marie and her family were among the few Hispanics in the community at a time when only about 3% of the U.S. population was Hispanic. “No one knew who we were or what Cuba was,” Marie recalls, reflecting on her unique position as both an outsider and a bridge between cultures.

Over the next three decades, Marie built an impressive career in corporate America, holding senior executive roles at IBM, PepsiCo, and Tenet Healthcare. She recently retired and fulfilled a long-standing ambition to write her memoir, available in both English and Spanish. The decision to translate it into Spanish was inspired by her mother’s urging to share her story in her native language—a choice that reconnects her with her roots and resonates deeply with her Hispanic audience. In her memoir, she reflects on the challenges of navigating a new culture, embracing her heritage, and facing life’s obstacles with resilience.

Message Giselle Rivera-Flores

Marie’s journey through corporate America was punctuated by significant challenges. One such moment came early in her tenure at PepsiCo, during a major acquisition phase when she was tasked with relocating employees and closing regional offices. Marie remembers vividly a trip to North Carolina to deliver the difficult news that employees would have to move to a central location in Dallas or lose their jobs. “I could have just delivered the message and left,” she shares, “but I felt I had a responsibility to stay.” She remained in North Carolina for three months, building relationships with the employees and helping them navigate the transition. Her decision to stay turned a difficult message into an opportunity for connection, with many employees later thanking her for being there and guiding them through a time of change. Marie reflects, “As a leader, you have to be involved, give your soul, and truly walk the talk for your employees.”

He sense of empathy as a leader comes from her father - her “North Star.”

In Cuba, he had worked in the sugarcane industry, but with the advent of communism, he knew he had to flee, leaving everything behind. Upon arriving in the U.S., he initially took odd jobs—cleaning offices and delivering pizzas—before finding work as a sugar chemist in Reserve, Louisiana. Witnessing his resilience inspired Marie to develop a similar strength. “He taught me that there’s nothing I can’t overcome,” she says. This ethos of courage and faith carried her through times when she questioned her capabilities, whether learning new skills or tackling unfamiliar situations. She recalls her father’s words as a guiding light: “Don’t ever step away from anything—you can do it.”

Marie’s career shift was as bold as it was unexpected. With a master’s in clinical social work, she initially worked in a mental health clinic, running its Hispanic division. However, she felt called to transition into business, a path that would ultimately take her into corporate America. After moving to Dallas with her husband, she joined IBM as a systems engineer, a role that required mastering assembler programming—a highly technical skill and a stark departure from her social work background. This leap showcased her willingness to embrace challenges, even when they seemed daunting. “Learning assembler programming was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she admits, but she persevered, guided by a belief that she could learn anything.

As one of the few Latina executives in her field, Marie often had to create her own path. Early in her career, mentorship opportunities were scarce, particularly for women and even more so for Latinas. However, as she advanced, she became both a mentor and mentee, connecting with executives within and outside her company.

[Learn more about the importance of mentorship: The Role of Mentorship in Empowering Latina Students]

Through employee resource groups and other initiatives, she learned the power of mentorship. At PepsiCo, she was instrumental in establishing the Women of Color Alliance, which aimed to address the high attrition rates of women of color at the management level. The program fostered relationships between employees and their managers, emphasizing the importance of understanding cultural backgrounds and personal goals. This initiative won PepsiCo the prestigious Catalyst Award, and Marie reflects with pride on the positive, lasting impact it had on the company culture.

Marie’s book, Last Flight from Havana, is built on three core principles: don’t fear starting over, live authentically, and embrace opportunities for change. For her, starting over has been a recurring theme—from leaving Cuba to shifting careers. Her advice to others is clear: don’t shy away from life’s twists; embrace them, as they’re often opportunities to become a better version of yourself. Living authentically also resonates deeply with her. “For years, I struggled to find my place, moving away from my Hispanic roots to fit in,” she admits. Yet as she matured, she realized that her heritage was a source of strength and identity, not something to downplay.

Through her keynote speeches and mentorship, Marie has inspired countless women—especially Latinas—to embrace their power and potential. “If I did it, you can do it,” she tells audiences. Marie’s message is particularly relevant for Latinas who may lack access to mentors in their fields. Her advice: don’t hesitate to ask for guidance. “There are many people who want to help,” she says, stressing the importance of seeking mentorship within and outside one’s organization.

Marie’s journey from Cuba to corporate America, and from social work to leadership, is a testament to resilience, adaptability, and the power of staying true to oneself. By sharing her story, she hopes to inspire others to pursue their passions and step confidently into new challenges. With her memoir and the legacy of programs like the Women of Color Alliance, Marie Quintana continues to uplift others, lighting the path forward for the next generation of Latinas in leadership.

Share

I’d love to hear from you….

Leave a comment