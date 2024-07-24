(Photo from: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/)

Kamala Harris has shattered numerous glass ceilings throughout her career, making her a symbol of progress and empowerment for women across the nation. As a potential Presidential nominee, her candidacy holds profound significance, especially from the perspective of a woman. Harris’s journey is not just a personal triumph but a collective victory for women striving for representation and leadership in fields historically dominated by men.

Harris's career milestones are a testament to her resilience and dedication. After graduating from Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, she embarked on a path that would see her become the first woman, the first African American woman, and the first Asian American woman to serve as Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017. Her tenure was marked by significant reforms in criminal justice and consumer protection, laying a foundation for her subsequent political ascent.

One of Harris's notable initiatives was the "Back on Track" program, which she initially launched as San Francisco District Attorney and expanded statewide as Attorney General. This reentry program aimed to reduce recidivism by providing non-violent, first-time drug offenders with job training, education, and support services instead of prison time. The program was lauded for its success in lowering recidivism rates among participants, serving as a model for similar programs across the country.

Harris also took a firm stance against the death penalty, a position that garnered both support and criticism. Despite personally opposing capital punishment, she defended California's death penalty laws in her official capacity, reflecting her commitment to uphold the law while advocating for reform from within the system.

Under her leadership, the California Department of Justice created the "Open Justice" initiative, a first-of-its-kind data transparency program. This initiative aimed to increase accountability by publishing data on arrests, deaths in custody, and law enforcement use of force. By making this information accessible to the public, Harris sought to foster trust between communities and law enforcement agencies.

In the realm of consumer protection, Harris secured significant victories against major corporations. One of her landmark cases involved a $25 billion settlement with the nation’s five largest mortgage servicers over foreclosure abuses and mortgage servicing practices. This settlement provided substantial financial relief to California homeowners affected by the foreclosure crisis and established new standards to prevent future abuses.

Harris also targeted for-profit education institutions, leading a national investigation into Corinthian Colleges, which resulted in a $1.1 billion judgment against the company for predatory lending practices. Her efforts helped protect students from fraudulent practices and provided relief for those burdened by unfair loans.

Furthermore, Harris established the Privacy Enforcement and Protection Unit within the Attorney General's office to combat identity theft and cybercrime, and to ensure consumer privacy. This unit was instrumental in prosecuting companies that failed to protect consumer data and implementing stronger privacy protections.

In 2016, Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate, making history once again as California’s first African American senator. During her time in the Senate, she earned a reputation for her incisive questioning and advocacy on issues such as healthcare, immigration, and civil rights.

Kamala Harris's candidacy for Vice President in 2020 further underscored her leadership qualities. Partnering with Joe Biden, she became the first female Vice President, the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, and the first African American and first Asian American Vice President. Her election was a monumental step forward for women and minorities, symbolizing the breaking of barriers that have long excluded diverse voices from the highest echelons of power.

Personal Reflection:

What makes Kamala Harris a good candidate for the presidency is not just her historic achievements but her demonstrated commitment to issues that matter deeply to women. From advocating for reproductive rights to fighting for equal pay and combating gender-based violence, Harris has consistently championed policies that support and uplift women. Her background as a prosecutor and attorney general has equipped her with a unique perspective on law and justice, crucial for addressing the systemic inequalities that women face.

Furthermore, Harris's personal narrative resonates with many women. As a daughter of immigrants, she embodies the American dream and the promise of what can be achieved through perseverance and hard work. Her experiences as a woman of color navigating predominantly white and male spaces offer a relatable and inspiring story for many women who see themselves in her journey.

Critics might argue about her political stances or past decisions, but her ability to navigate complex political landscapes and remain steadfast in her values is a testament to her leadership. While being labeled “top cop” as the Attorney General of California, she was deep in a movement that pushed for “tough-on-crime” policies, while also navigating progressive initiative above that were first of their kind in the state in addressing equity disparities. In a world where women leaders are often subjected to greater scrutiny and higher expectations, Harris’s poise and resilience stand out. Her candidacy challenges outdated norms and paves the way for future generations of women leaders.

Harris’s potential nomination for the presidency is not just a significant political event but a landmark moment in the ongoing struggle for gender equality. Her career milestones and unwavering advocacy for women’s rights make her a formidable and trailblazing candidate. As she continues to break barriers and redefine what is possible for women in politics, Harris embodies the change many have long hoped to see.

This is a moment for her to continue to push progressive policies to create equitable results and dismantle the barriers that exist for so many and surpass the “top cop” label that has overshadowed her in-depth policies.

