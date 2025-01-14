Share

José “Cha Cha” Jiménez, born on August 8, 1948, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, was a prominent Puerto Rican-American political activist and the founder of the Young Lords, a Chicago-based organization that evolved from a street gang into a civil and human rights group. In 1949, as an infant, Jiménez moved with his mother to the United States, initially joining his father near Boston, Massachusetts, before relocating to Chicago to be near relatives. Growing up in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, Jiménez was exposed to the challenges faced by the Puerto Rican community, including poverty, discrimination, and displacement due to urban renewal projects.

In 1968, at the age of 20, Jiménez transformed the Young Lords from a street gang into a political organization dedicated to addressing issues such as redlining, displacement of the poor, welfare rights, police relations, and community needs. Under his leadership, the Young Lords established programs to serve the community, including breakfast programs, education initiatives, and health services. They also organized politically to negotiate with city officials and set up chapters in other cities with Puerto Rican and Latino populations to work on social justice.

Jiménez’s activism was deeply influenced by his experiences in Lincoln Park, where he witnessed the displacement of Puerto Rican families due to gentrification. He drew parallels between this displacement and U.S. colonialism in Puerto Rico, stating, “For us, it was simple. It was not anything theoretical. It was just like what we saw at Lincoln Park. Other people came to take over the neighborhood and the U.S. did the same thing in Puerto Rico.”

The Young Lords, under Jiménez’s guidance, became known for their direct action campaigns and coalition-building efforts. They collaborated with other marginalized groups, including the Black Panther Party, to form alliances such as the Rainbow Coalition, aiming to address systemic issues affecting minority communities. Jiménez emphasized the importance of grassroots organizing.

José “Cha Cha” Jiménez passed away on January 10, 2025, at the age of 76. His contributions to the civil rights movement and his dedication to the Puerto Rican community continue to be remembered and celebrated.

