Share

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is often remembered in fragments—carefully edited quotes about dreams and unity that feel safe enough to repeat once a year. But Dr. King did not live, organize, or ultimately die for comfort. He spoke plainly about power, about systems, and about the violence that hides behind words like “law,” “order,” and “process.” To understand the current expansion of ICE detainments across the United States, disproportionately impacting Latino and brown communities, we have to return to the full Dr. King, not the diluted version we are often handed.

And once we do, the parallels become impossible to ignore.

Dr. King warned us early on that legality and justice are not the same thing. In Letter from Birmingham Jail, he wrote that “an unjust law is a code that a numerical or power majority group compels a minority group to obey but does not make binding on itself.” That distinction matters now more than ever. Immigration detention today is largely civil, not criminal. According to data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), the majority of people in ICE detention do not have violent criminal convictions, and many have no criminal convictions at all. Yet they are confined in jail-like facilities, often for months, sometimes years, under conditions that strip them of autonomy, dignity, and due process.

In January 2026, Rafael Andrés Rubio Bohorquez — a law-abiding government employee and data analyst for the New York City Council — was detained by ICE during what should have been a routine immigration appointment on Long Island. City officials emphasized that Rubio had valid work authorization and no clear public safety threat, though DHS said he had an old assault arrest on file and an expired visa. Regardless, the detention drew bipartisan criticism and underscored how enforcement can sweep up people viewed by their communities as contributors, not criminals. (The Washington Post, 2026)

That is not a flaw in the system—it is the system functioning as designed. And Dr. King cautioned us about the danger of accepting injustice simply because it carries the stamp of law. He reminded us, uncomfortably, that “everything Adolf Hitler did in Germany was legal.” The lesson was never historical trivia. It was a warning about what happens when morality is outsourced to legality.

From there, it becomes easier to see how the language of “public safety” has been weaponized. ICE enforcement is routinely justified as necessary to protect communities, yet enforcement increasingly takes place far from any border as they attack inside neighborhoods, at workplaces, during traffic stops, and in public spaces where daily life unfolds. Rather than creating safety, this approach produces fear. A December 2025 Pew Research Center survey found that about 52% of Latino adults said they worry “a lot” or “some” that they or someone close to them could be deported — up from 42% earlier in the year, reflecting rising anxiety tied to increased enforcement. Latinos also reported seeing or hearing about ICE arrests and raids in their communities more than other groups, contributing to that fear.

Many have been arrested in their neighborhoods – at home, on their way to work, at department stores and restaurants, outside schools and places of worship. Their families are grappling with the aftermath. “I just want for my parents to come back home,” said Cecilia Sosa, the eldest of Sosa Garcia and Silva’s three daughters. “I am not ready for them to leave,” Cecilia Sosa said. Her nine-year old son, whom her parents were helping her raise, asks frequently about them, she said: “We need them here.” (The Guardian, 2026)

Dr. King rejected this kind of false peace. “Peace is not merely the absence of tension,” he wrote, “it is the presence of justice.” When parents avoid schools, when workers avoid reporting abuse, when families avoid hospitals or city offices because they fear being seen, tension has not disappeared—it has simply been pushed inward, into homes and bodies and silence.

And that silence carries its own form of violence.

Dr. King was explicit that violence does not only arrive with batons and bullets. It can be bureaucratic. It can be slow. It can be hidden behind procedure. “I have tried to make clear,” he said, “that it is wrong to use immoral means to attain moral ends.” Detention is one of those immoral means. Public health research, including analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, shows that immigration detention causes severe psychological harm—anxiety, depression, PTSD—especially among children separated from parents. These harms are not accidental or rare. They are consistent, documented, and foreseeable.

When harm is foreseeable and continues anyway, it is no longer unintended. It is policy.

At this point, the conversation often turns toward moderation—toward calls for patience, balance, and waiting for a “better time.” Dr. King had little patience for that logic. In one of his most radical and least quoted passages, he wrote that the greatest obstacle to justice was not the outright racist, but the moderate “who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice,” who prefers a negative peace over real transformation. The language has changed, but the behavior has not. Today, moderation sounds like calls to “follow the process,” to “let the system work,” to avoid discomfort in the name of civility. (Personal Note: This is a recurring narrative that is emphasized in many spaces when leaders of color take a stance to speak or ask clarifying questions: read here)

But as Dr. King reminded us, “justice too long delayed is justice denied.” For families sitting in detention centers, delay is not procedural—it is lived. It is birthdays missed, rent unpaid, children traumatized, and futures destabilized.

Near the end of his life, Dr. King widened the frame even further. Through the Poor People’s Campaign, he made clear that racial injustice could not be separated from economic exploitation. Immigrants—particularly Latino immigrants—are essential to the U.S. economy, forming the backbone of agriculture, construction, caregiving, food systems, and healthcare support. Yet the same system that relies on their labor criminalizes their presence. The American Immigration Council has shown that mass detentions and deportations destabilize local economies, shrink the workforce, and raise costs for everyone.

Dr. King named this contradiction plainly: “We must recognize that we can’t solve our problem now until there is a radical redistribution of economic and political power.” Detention preserves neither justice nor prosperity. It preserves control.

Which brings us to the question Dr. King would undoubtedly ask us now—not about policy details, but about moral responsibility. “There comes a time,” he said, “when silence is betrayal.” This is one of those times. We cannot claim to honor Dr. King while accepting systems that function exactly as he warned they would. We cannot celebrate his words while ignoring their implications.

Dr. King did not ask us to be comfortable. He asked us to be courageous. “Human progress,” he wrote, “is neither automatic nor inevitable… Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle.” Applying his teachings today means telling the truth about ICE detainments, about who they harm, and about the moral cost of allowing them to continue under the protection of law.

Justice requires more than order. Peace requires more than silence. And honoring Dr. King requires more than selective memory.

Share

I’d love to hear from you…