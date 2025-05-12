Hispanic•ish

Hispanic•ish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gladys.rodriguez1@gmail.com's avatar
Gladys.rodriguez1@gmail.com
6d

As a child I wrote letters for my grandparents, parents and other relatives who didn’t have the opportunity to attend school. As I got older I became translator/ interpreter in chief, imagine explaining why mom has a black and swollen eye at an ER circa age 13. Don’t anyone dare tell me what is right or wrong for my children and their families. Lived experience has taught many people times over what it takes to stand up for others. This country needs parents to get children off of their games and teach them to be citizens of the world

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nydia's avatar
Nydia
7d

I love seeing my Beautiful grand babies involved with what’s happening in this awful ugliness world that we’re living in now. It is important to me for them to know what is happening so they can be prepared to take action against predators who are out there hurting innocents children and families I have always had spoken to my babies about how not to trust anyone and how to protect themselves against anything that comes their way. Peace and Love

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Giselle Rivera-Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture