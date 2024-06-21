Hispanic•ish
Hispanic-ish in Under 10 Minutes: Ep. 2
June is an important month for all Latinos and here’s why
Giselle Rivera-Flores
Jun 21, 2024
Transcript

Welcome to Hispanic-ish in Under 5 Minutes, where we don't have a jingle, and we get right to it. This is where we explore impactful stories about being American with strong Hispanic roots as a weekly recap of the most recent Hispanic-ish articles

Today, we’re talking about the importance of the month of June for Latinos.

First and foremost, June is Caribbean Heritage Month. This month we celebrate the histories, stories, contributions, cultures and joys of being Caribbean American.

Stay tune to next week’s substack about Caribbean Heritage Month.

But June is an important month for many communities.

June is also Pride Month for the LGBTQIA+ community and I’m here to say: HAPPY PRIDE MONTH! 🌈

As we know, with all things, the Hispanic community faces a disproportionate rate of discrimination and adversity.

Access to healthcare is a significant issue for Hispanic trans women. According to the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey (USTS), 23% of Hispanic transgender respondents reported being refused care due to their gender identity, compared to 19% of all transgender respondents.

Healthcare is not the only barrier to a better quality of life for Hispanic Trans Women.

Read more on Hispanic Trans Women

Last week, I had the pleasure of interviewing E. Tejada III, a transgender queer femme and Latine person of color with Mexican heritage. E spoke to the challenges and the discrimination faces as a transgender person while also explaining the joys of finding and creating community that stand together and against injustices.

“Too often did people make up their minds about who I was and how they should treat me because of the conflation of the perceived gender, body size, and color of my skin,” E noted. “From child to college, and even as a professional, it continues to follow me: people have jumped to ideas that I am a threat, a thug, suspicious, unapproachable, someone to avoid, lazy, and the list goes on.”

Read more about E on Navigating Identity, Femininity, and Culture: The Journey of E. Tejada III.

Speaking about injustices, June also commemorates Juneteenth, aka June 19th, as the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19th, 1865. Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation; freeing over 250,000 Black enslaved people.

Learn more about the connection between Juneteenth and the Hispanic culture on Juneteenth: A Celebration of Emancipation and its Caribbean Connection.

Thank you for catching up on your dose of Hispanic-ish on episode 2 of Hispanic-ish Under 10 Minutes.

