This week, Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González Colón signed Senate Bill 63 (SB 63) into law, a measure that modifies the procedures for public records requests under the territory’s Transparency and Expedited Procedure for Access to Public Information Act. While the administration asserts the law will clarify procedures and reduce confusion, civil rights groups, journalists, and transparency advocates warn the changes could weaken public access to government information. These debates underscore ongoing concerns about transparency, accountability, and democratic participation in Puerto Rico.

Public records laws are a critical mechanism for ensuring government accountability, allowing journalists, researchers, and everyday residents to scrutinize public decisions and hold leaders to account. Under the new law, government agencies now have up to 20 business days to respond to most records requests—double the previous timeframe—and up to one month (with a 20-day extension) for longer or older files. Critics say these longer deadlines could bury time-sensitive information and hinder meaningful oversight.

Governor González Colón defended the bill’s passage by arguing that the reforms will “provide more defined rules, avoid confusion and reduce what she said was a considerable number of lawsuits” over procedural disputes. Supporters within the government frame the changes as an administrative improvement intended to streamline compliance and clarify responsibilities for both government agencies and requesters.

But civil society groups and press freedom organizations sharply disagree with that characterization.

Clayton Weimers, executive director for Reporters Without Borders in North America, said: “It is inconceivable that Puerto Rico’s leaders would go out of their way to harm their constituents’ access to information and degrade the quality of press freedom on the island.” This quote reflects the concern that rather than enhancing transparency, SB 63 could have the opposite effect.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Puerto Rico also condemned the law, stating that “(The law) is not in anyone’s best interest, except for any public official who seeks to hinder or prevent the public from receiving the information they have a right to see.” Their response highlights fears that the law will empower officials to delay or deny access without sufficient accountability.

These concerns are echoed by a broad coalition of press freedom groups, including the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, which warned that SB 63’s proposed changes “would significantly diminish government transparency in Puerto Rico and weaken public accountability.” They stressed that increased response times and new procedural hurdles could hamper journalists’ and the public’s ability to access records swiftly and affordably.

Civil society opposition to SB 63 also emphasized the rushed legislative process behind the bill, noting that it was passed with limited public hearings and debate—a point often cited by critics as deeply ironic for a law about transparency. More than 50 organizations, ranging from local journalistic associations to international press freedom advocates, had called on the governor to veto the measure before it became law.

For many residents and local reporters, public records laws are not an abstract ideal but a practical tool for accountability. In a setting where access to information has historically been inconsistent and legally contested, any rollback of transparency procedures resonates deeply. The debate over SB 63 serves as a reminder that transparent governance is fundamental to public trust, democratic participation, and the ability of communities to respond to crises and systemic challenges.

In assessing the governor’s recent decision on SB 63, critics have looked not only at the text of the bill but also at Governor Jenniffer González Colón’s broader political record — especially how her governing philosophy has at times aligned more with institutional and conservative priorities rather than expansive civil rights or consumer protections. As a longtime pro-statehood, pro-business conservative, González Colón’s public positions have often emphasized administrative efficiency, economic development, and limited government intervention. For example, her political profile describes her as aligned with small government and pro-business policies, a stance that can translate into skepticism of regulatory expansions or broader public protections in favor of streamlined governance

Governor González Colón’s decision to sign SB 63 thus places Puerto Rico at a crossroads, between administrative reform and the potential weakening of mechanisms that allow citizens to see and understand the inner workings of their government. How the law will play out in practice, and how agencies implement these new procedures, will be key to determining whether SB 63 truly strengthens procedural clarity or ultimately undermines the public’s constitutional right to know.

Personal Reflection:

As a Puerto Rican and as someone who believes deeply in the power of transparency, this moment feels heavy and personal. Access to public information is not just a legal mechanism; it is one of the few tools everyday people have to question authority, demand accountability, and protect themselves from decisions made behind closed doors. Watching those protections narrowed, even through procedural language, raises real concern about who government is truly accessible to and who is being left out. At a time when trust in institutions is already fragile, laws like SB 63 risk widening the distance between people and power, instead of bringing them closer together.

