For Those Who Don’t Understand the Conflict
A brief overview of why Independence Day can represent both freedom and exclusion
Dear Readers,
When the United States declared its independence in 1776, it proclaimed that “all men are created equal.” At the same time, millions of people remained enslaved. The nation was born speaking the language of freedom while denying it to others.
It would take nearly 90 more years for slavery to be abolished. The contradiction isn’t complicated when you’re willing to tell the whole story.
With history in mind,
Giselle