There are moments when the news feels heavy, when policy debates turn into real fear for real families, and when the gap between what should be happening and what is happening feels painfully wide. This is one of those moments. Again and again, our country reveals itself through its ideals and through its responses to fear. We’ve seen it in the internment of Japanese Americans, in the exclusion of Chinese immigrants, in the criminalization of Black and Brown bodies, and in the cycles of surveillance and deportation that resurface whenever political power needs a scapegoat. Each era insists it is different. Each one claims necessity. History tells a different story.

What these moments have in common is silence: silence from those with power, and survival from those without it. And yet, alongside that harm, there has always been another tradition in American history: people choosing each other when institutions refuse to. Communities organizing. Neighbors protecting neighbors. Families learning their rights and teaching them forward.

That is the lineage we inherit when we show up now.

At Hispanicish, I write a lot about identity, culture, power, and survival. But underneath all of it is a truth our communities have always known: when systems fail us, we turn to each other.

We show up.

We share what we have.

We give our time.

We protect our people.

That’s not a metaphor for me—it’s a practice.

Over the last year, I’ve shown up alongside LUCE Worcester in real, tangible ways: at Know Your Rights trainings, helping make sure families understand their protections; canvassing neighborhoods to share information and build trust;

protesting when silence wasn’t an option; and standing alongside community members when being visible felt risky but necessary.

LUCE’s work is relational. It’s built on presence, consistency, and community power, and most importantly, trust. I’ve seen firsthand how much it matters when people know they’re not alone.

That’s why I’m hosting an online art sale through Ink & Papel (my Watercolor & Ink brand) with 50% of all proceeds donated directly to the LUCE Worcester chapter.

This is an extension of how we can try to move through the world: showing up with what we have, when we can, in ways that feel honest and aligned. Right now, what I have to offer—alongside my time and voice—is my art.

This sale uplifts the idea that cultural work is community work, and that resistance doesn’t always look the same. Sometimes it looks like mutual aid. Sometimes it looks like organizing. Sometimes it looks like buying a piece of art that carries intention, memory, and solidarity.

How it works:

I’ll be sharing available artwork online. Payments will be accepted via Venmo (details shared via DM, text, or messages). If you’re not in a position to purchase, sharing the sale, talking about LUCE’s work, or encouraging others to show up still matters deeply.

Hispanicish has never been about storytelling for storytelling’s sake. It’s about narrative as power. About refusing erasure. About choosing community—over and over again—even when it’s uncomfortable or inconvenient.

This art sale is small in scale, but it’s rooted in something big: the belief that showing up is a shared responsibility, and that when we give our time, our resources, and our creativity to one another, we build something stronger than fear.

Thank you for being here.

Thank you for showing up in the ways you can.

And thank you for being part of this community.

Con cariño,

Giselle

