Share

As the clock struck midnight, countless Hispanic households were once again locked in a frantic race against time: shoving 12 grapes into their mouths, one for each chime. This tradition, which began in Spain, promised good luck for every month of the coming year. Sure, it sounded simple, but in reality? It was a test of coordination and speed, with people juggling grapes and gasping between bites. For some, the ritual ended in laughter; for others, it was a choking hazard they swore they’d never repeat (until next year).

Love, Luck, and Laundry Choices

Ah, the underwear tradition. Many participants had rooted through their closets days before, carefully selecting their “lucky” undergarments. Red for love and yellow for wealth—although some pragmatists probably just wore their comfiest pair and called it a day. The funniest part? The poor souls who wore both colors, hoping to summon a wealthy soulmate, only to wake up to the same empty wallet and inbox. Still, they embraced the optimism, proudly parading their colorful intentions beneath their party clothes.

Suitcases, Streets, and Stares

Travel enthusiasts knew the drill: grab a suitcase and take it for a midnight stroll. While others popped champagne, these dreamers were spotted dragging their luggage around the block, waving at bewildered neighbors. Did it work? Maybe. If not for actual travel, at least for some cardio. And honestly, nothing screams “I’m ready for adventure” quite like power-walking in pajamas while clutching a carry-on.

Burn, Baby, Burn

Then there were the muñecos—the poor effigies sacrificed for a fresh start. These dolls, often resembling politicians or pop culture villains, were set ablaze in backyards and streets. Families gathered around the bonfire, toasting marshmallows and shouting good riddance to the year’s negativity. It was a mix of catharsis and comedy, especially when someone’s effigy stubbornly refused to burn, sparking jokes about carrying their bad luck into the New Year.

Old Traditions, New Laughter

Though these traditions were rooted in cultural heritage, they always managed to spark laughter and joy. Whether people were choking on grapes, parading their underwear choices, or dragging suitcases through the streets, the celebrations left everyone with fond (and funny) memories. Because if there’s one thing Hispanic families knew, it was that the New Year deserved to start with love, laughter, and maybe a little fire.

Share

I’d love to hear from you…

Leave a comment

Message Giselle Rivera-Flores

Follow our sister substack: StoriesThatGrow.com