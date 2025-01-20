Share

Dear Reader,

A just society is built not on silence but on a chorus of voices refusing to look away. Injustice thrives where indifference lingers, where prejudice is met with quiet acceptance instead of righteous defiance. When we encounter harm—whether it’s the sting of discrimination or the weight of systemic inequality—calling it out becomes more than a choice. It is a sacred act, a declaration that we see the pain inflicted on others and refuse to allow it to continue unchallenged.

To speak out against injustice is to affirm the humanity of those who endure it. Discrimination is not an abstract idea—it is a force that wounds, isolates, and devalues. When we name it for what it is, we refuse to let it define those it seeks to harm. Our words become shields, our actions a lifeline, reminding others that they are not invisible, that their struggles are not forgotten, and that their dignity is worth defending.