Share

To my Fellow Afro-Latinas Walking Into These Spaces,

I see you.

I know what it feels like to step into rooms where you are both hyper-visible and invisible at the same time. Spaces where mediocrity is dressed as excellence, where ego drowns out true talent, and where whiteness alone is mistaken for competence. You don’t just walk into these rooms—you calculate your every step. You assess, you navigate, you prepare for battles that your peers don’t even realize exist.

The hardest part isn’t just the exclusion—it’s watching others rise on privilege while you fight to be seen.

You know exactly what I mean.