Dear Reader,

This is not my usual newsletter post, however, I feel inclined - obliged, even - to compile this open letter to bring forth the similarities of my people and that of the Palestinian people. After much contention in local, political affairs, I am heartbroken over the constant need to advocate for groups of people that the status quo deems invaluable. The labeling of people as objects to be dismantled and discarded is inhuman and just a first step to justify the silencing of such groups.