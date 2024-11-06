Share

The recent election cycle, with Donald Trump once again at its center, has held up a mirror to America. Trump’s campaign tactics were infused with divisive rhetoric, appeals to white nationalist sentiments, and a consistent record of race-baiting and xenophobia. From his inflammatory statements labeling immigrants as “rapists” and “criminals” to his proposals to “ban Muslims” from entering the United States, Trump has pandered to the darkest elements of American society. This rhetoric is not new, but his ability to rally millions behind these ideals is a disheartening reminder of who America can be—and often has been. His campaign laid bare the systemic issues that persist, showing just how deeply racism and intolerance still resonate with a significant portion of the electorate.