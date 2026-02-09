Hispanic•ish

Hispanic•ish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pablo Andreu's avatar
Pablo Andreu
6d

You captured the feeling of this performance so well, Giselle. Thank you for writing this piece.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Giselle Rivera-Flores
Jennifer Julien Gaskin's avatar
Jennifer Julien Gaskin
6d

The flags at the end in solidarity! So powerful

Reply
Share
1 reply by Giselle Rivera-Flores
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Giselle Rivera-Flores · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture